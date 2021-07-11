Jeff Bezos Has a Message for Richard Branson Before the Latter Jets off to Space

Ahead of British billionaire Sir Richard Branson‘s journey to space scheduled to take place on Sunday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wished the former a ‘successful and safe flight’. Branson’s trip to space is to take place just nine days before Bezos’ own flight aboard the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin along with his brother Mark.

Branson’s craft will launch from the Spaceport America in New Mexico and the entire process will be live-streamed on Virgin Galactic’s Twitter feed starting at 06:30 PM according to Indian time. The entire journey is expected to last for about 90 minutes.

In an Instagram post, Bezos wished Branson and ‘the whole team a successful and safe flight’.

Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, is expected to fly to space aboard the VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo rocket plane. According to the BBC, the craft will carry the Unity for about 15 kms or 50,000 feet where it will be released. After this, a rocket motor in the back of the vehicle will ignite and shoot it upwards. For a few minutes after this, Branson, his three crewmates and the two pilots will get a spectacular view of earth from above and also feel weightless.

The aircraft will return back to the base after touching an altitude that is expected to be slightly below the Kármán line- a line that separates Earth’s atmosphere from space. Kármán line is 100 km above the Earth’s mean sea level.

Bezos, who is set to fly off up to the Kármán line in a space capsule catapulted by the Blue Origin rocket along with his brother and two other space tourist will do so on July 20. The rocket will lift off from Blue Origin’s West Texas launchpad and Bezos and his companions will feel the force of the climb and the pull of Earth’s gravity, three times stronger than normal. In space, Bezos and his companions will be weightless for about three minutes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here