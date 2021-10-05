Jeff Bezos, Second Richest, Wants to Watch 'Squid Game' and People Do Not Approve

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has just expressed his interest in watching Netflix’s anti-capitalist drama ‘Squid Game’. In the past year, Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have traded the title of world’s richest man back and forth between them. With that in mind, social media users had some interesting thoughts after Bezos said he wanted to watch the Netflix series where cash-strapped people are pitted against each other and battle it out in deadly children’s games. The South Korean show debuted less than two weeks ago on the streaming service. The addictive K-drama is raking in viewership globally at a rapid rate such that it might surpass current ranking record holder Bridgerton. Squid Game is tracking to be its biggest show ever, and is currently ranking as the number one show on the platform in several countries. Squid Game is going to soon become the biggest non-English-language Netflix show and perhaps top Bridgerton’s record 82 million. Bridgerton at the top of the streaming giant’s most popular shows is followed by Lupin Part 1, The Witcher Season 1, Sex/Life Season 1, and Season 3 of Stranger Things.

Bezos’ original tweet read: “.@ReedHastings and Ted Sarandos and the team at @Netflix get it right so often. Their internationalization strategy isn’t easy, and they’re making it work. Impressive and inspiring. (And I can’t wait to watch the show.)"[sic]. A Twitter user said, “Okay. So, the 2nd richest person in the world is gonna watch Squid Game. I hope he doesn’t think like “Wow, this game is interesting, let’s make it real life adaptation"," and that about sums up the internet’s reaction to Bezos’ tweet.

.@ReedHastings and Ted Sarandos and the team at @Netflix get it right so often. Their internationalization strategy isn’t easy, and they’re making it work. Impressive and inspiring. (And I can’t wait to watch the show.) https://t.co/yFw7TGyc1U— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 2, 2021

Okay. So, the 2nd richest person in the world is gonna watch Squid Game. I hope he doesn't think like "Wow, this game is interesting, let's make it real life adaptation". https://t.co/qy2xe69rST— Anditto Farlinno (@farlinno) October 3, 2021

jeff bezos being a fan of squid game is pretty sus not gonna liehttps://t.co/1UNsGqb3Mc— Tyler Glaiel (@TylerGlaiel) October 4, 2021

So we all agree that Jeff Bezos actually hosts squid game right?— Adam Chinchar (@adamchinchar) October 5, 2021

@DrKorica - Not sure I want Bezos to watch Squid Game, might give him ideas…https://t.co/YMydszwbIe— Tom Calvard (@TomCalvard) October 5, 2021

Just watched the first episode of Squid game, im now very uncomfortable with Jeff Bezos tweeting about it. Please do not let him watch this!— ShadyShawnn (@ShadyShawnnTTV) October 5, 2021

But didn't you already watch it live, as a Squid Game VIP🤔😂 https://t.co/TnLfKNGjSk— Masood Khan (@MasoodKhan__) October 3, 2021

In August 2020, Bezos became the first ever to be worth $200 billion. Tesla shares surging led to Musk catching up and then becoming the world’s richest person in January this year for a brief period. As per the report, Bezos and Musk have held the title back and forth multiple times in 2021. As of Tuesday, however, Musk has come to be the richest person in the world again, with Bezos coming in at the second spot and Bernard Arnault, chief of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, coming in third.

