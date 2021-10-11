Jeff Bezos Shares Old Article Predicting Amazon's Failure, Elon Musk Takes Sly Dig

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took to Twitter on Monday to share an old article published in American magazine ‘Barron’ that predicted the company’s failure. Published on May 31, 1999, the lead article titled “Amazon.bomb" dismissed Bezos as “just another middleman" and predicted that Amazon’s stock price would come crashing down. The article read, “The idea that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has pioneered a new business paradigm is silly," adding that “firms that sell their own products directly" would emerge as the real winners. Years later, the article seems to have not aged well as Bezos is worth billions and among the richest people in the world.

Sharing the article, Bezos wrote, “Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries."

Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries. pic.twitter.com/MgMsQHwqZl— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 11, 2021

The Amazon founder’s tweet went viral with over 46000 likes and 6000 retweets. SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented with a silver medal emoji under the tweet. This can be a dig at Bezos after Musk surpassed him to become the world’s richest person last month.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2021

Here is how others praised Bezos for his vision and determination.

The deeper the doubts, the sweeter the success. https://t.co/dgrbu6yB3d— Reed Hastings (@reedhastings) October 11, 2021

Now that’s a quote I have to follow by every day!— Patrick David Jenkins (@Drchoker) October 11, 2021

With a net worth of $213 billion, Musk overtook the Amazon CEO as the world’s richest in September. “I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal,” Musk wrote in an email to Forbes.

