Jeff Bezos's Old Interview of Going to Space Got Laughed At. In 2021, He's the One Laughing

Two -decade-old interview with Charlie Rose where Jeff Bezos shares his dream of Space jouney. ( Twitter/Harsha Goenka)

A two-decade-old interview with Charlie Rose has resurfaced on the Twitter where Bezos discussed his space dreams. During the interview, Rose asked what Bezos would be doing, if he wasn’t the CEO of Amazon.

In space, nobody can hear you scream, in the excitement of a 21-year-old dream coming true. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had a dream: going to space. Last week, the former CEO of the online delivery company scripted history by travelling to the edge of space with three others on his Blue Origin spacecraft. Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old physics student, accompanied Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk - the oldest person to go to space - on a 10-minute trip beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Bezos funded exploration company Blue Origin by selling billions of dollars’ worth of stock in his online delivery business Amazon.

While his dream came true last week, Bezos has been dreaming of going to space for a while. Precisely, 21 years ago. A two-decade-old interview with Charlie Rose has resurfaced on the Twitter where Bezos discussed his space dreams. During the interview, Rose asked what Bezos would be doing, if he wasn’t the CEO of Amazon.

“Well, so, if I could do anything, and it turns out this is a very hard technical problem, so I don’t actually hold out great hopes, but if I could do anything, I would like to go help explore space," Bezos answered.

His response didn’t go down well. The audience laughed.

His answer, however, was met with a rationale by Rose, who said, “If you put your mind to it, you could probably figure out a way,” adding, “Your board of directors and stock owners may not be happy.”

In response Bezos replied, “It is really hard.”

It may have been hard, but Bezos has appeared to have done it. The joke perhaps is now on the audience members of 2000s, who then thought it was an unachievable dream.

Bezos in the interview also mentioned that there could be significant changes in the technology in 20 years, so such changes would be beneficial for getting the space journey easier. The 2000 interview was shared by RPG Enterprise chairman Harsha Goenka on his Twitter handle on Tuesday by saying “Jeff Bezos interview in 2000. Everyone laughed at the time when he said he wanted to explore space.”

People too, resonated with Bezos ideas: Anything truly is possible, if you put your mind to it, no matter how radical.

During his journey to space, Bezos was accompanied by his brother Mark, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk and teenager Oliver Daemen. Bezos’s capsule is entirely automated flew out nine days after British businessman Richard Branson went aboard his company Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane.

first published:July 29, 2021, 11:29 IST