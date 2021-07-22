Jeff Bezos Thanks Amazon Staff For Space Trip, Gets Trolled On Twitter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who made a trip to space On Tuesday, received backlash on social media after he thanked Amazon workers and customers for making the journey possible.

The aircraft carrying the wealthiest man on the planet, his younger brother Mark, an 82-year-old female pilot, and a high school graduate touched down in the west Texas desert after breaching the boundary of space, the company’s live broadcast showed.

In a video released by Reuters, he is seen saying: “You guys paid for all this."

Many including American politicians like Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that Bezos is a tax defaulter and does not provide optimal working conditions to his workers in warehouses.

Senator Warren tweeted: “I’m pushing for three changes to our tax laws – a Wealth Tax, a Real Corporate Profits Tax, and long-term funding for the IRS [Internal Revenue Service] to go after wealthy tax cheats – to make billionaires and mega-corporations start paying their fair share."

In a sarcastic tweet, Democrat representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said: “Yes, Amazon workers did pay for this - with lower wages, union busting, a frenzied and inhumane workplace, and delivery drivers not having health insurance during a pandemic. And Amazon customers are paying for it with Amazon abusing their market power to hurt small business."

Showing the real path of empowering workers, Amnesty International tweeted: “Here’s how Jeff Bezos can REALLY show his appreciation for @amazon workers: Let all Amazon workers unionize. Stop placing them under surveillance. Drop exhausting productivity targets. Listen to their health & safety concerns. Respect rights to decent working conditions."

Giving an idea about Bezos’ wealth, entrepreneur Dan Price said: “Jeff Bezos added $1.745 billion to his net worth since he went to space so he literally could have dumped a billion dollars out of his space ship and still gained more money in the last 36 hours than 23,000 Amazon warehouse workers will make all year combined."

