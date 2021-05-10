Jeff Bezos' Throwback Mothers' Day Photo Has Left Internet Guessing Which One He is

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shared special throwback pictures with his mother and family to mark the occasion of Mother’s Day. Wishing his mother Jacklyn Bezos on the special day, the Amazon founder went down the memory lanes and shared a throwback picture from his childhood where young Jeff could be seen with his mother and younger sister, Christina along with brother Mark. The three siblings could be seen sitting in their mother’s lap in the picture. The old throwback photo was shared along with a recent click of the Bezos family. “To a mom who always had her hands full. Thank you for absolutely everything. We love you, Mom," wrote Jeff while sharing the Instagram post.

The Amazon chief is very active on social media platforms and is often seen sharing pictures with his family and friends. In another earlier post he shared on Instagram, the business tycoon described the struggles of his father’s life. Check it out.

Jeff is currently the World’s Richest Man with a reported net worth of $193 Billion.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with pictures and posts on Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in India, US and many different countries of the world. Many prominent personalities across the globe shared their heartfelt feeling for their mothers while posting on social media to mark this day.

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris remembered her mother Shyamala Gopalan and shared an Instagram picture with her. In her post, Harris described the journey and dreams of her mother who had come to the USA from a small town in India. In the picture, young Harris could be seen posing with her mother and sister Maya.

Philanthropist Melinda Gates also shared a picture with her three kids and wished everyone on Mother’s Day. Bill Gates and Melinda recently shared their decision of separation.

The couple recently decided to part ways after being married for over 27 years.

