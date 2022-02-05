Jeff Bezos has already been to space and on earth, he is dismantling historic bridges to make way for his $485 million super yacht. The iconic Koningshaven Bridge at Rotterdam in the Netherlands will be dismantled this summer to make way for the Amazon founder’s yacht as it is the only way to the sea. The vessel in question was built in 1878 and was rebuilt in 1940 after it was bombed by the Nazis. A report in AFP says that the shipyard building the three-masted mammoth in Alblasserdam, near Rotterdam, has asked the local council to remove the bridge’s central section so it can pass through. Bezos is taking care of all expenses that the operation is going to incur.

However, the announcement has angered a few officials in the local council who argue that the bridge, which underwent renovation in 2017, should not be brought down again. “The mayor’s office insisted on the economic benefits and jobs created by the construction of the boat, but promised that the bridge would be rebuilt in its current form. The middle section of the huge steel-girdered bridge will be removed to give enough clearance for the 40-metre (130-foot) high boat," said the AFP report.

The news has generated interesting responses from social media users who insisted that if the billionaire can get a bridge dismantled for his super yacht, he should have no problem paying fair wages to his company workers.

“If Jeff Bezos can pay to dismantle a bridge in the Netherlands to fit his super yacht. Then his company should have no trouble paying its fair share in taxes so we can build bridges in America."

“Jeff Bezos could spend $1B on safe working conditions, living wages, benefits, and a pension for his employees. Instead, he’s spending $500M on the world’s biggest yacht and $500M to tear down a bridge to sail it out of Holland, because his new boat won’t fit under the bridge."

“Bezos will pay to dismantle a public bridge in a major city so his supersized yacht can get to the sea. In contrast, 100 years ago steel tycoon Andrew Carnegie used his wealth to fund 1,689 public libraries across America. We need a yacht (wealth) tax!"

“Lol if Jeff Bezos can have a historic bridge taken down so his $500M yacht can pass through, there’s no reason the price should go anywhere but down. Unless of course they plan on sharply increasing worker wages and benefits."

Jeff Bezos, who is the world’s third richest man, has been very tight-lipped about the yacht. It is said that it is the largest vessel of its kind in the world, and even has a support yacht.

