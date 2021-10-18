'Jeff Who?' Elon Musk's Old Video Goes Viral as He Becomes World's Richest Person

Elon Musk is many things: He’s the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss, cryptocurrency enthusiast, serial poster of stolen memes on the Internet and now, the world’s richest person. Musk has recently cemented his place at the top of the club of the world’s richest people after a stock sale added $11bn to his net worth. According to Forbes’ Real Time Billionaire Index, Elon Musk’s total fortune stands at $214.8 Billion, which is way ahead of his next counterpart, Jeff Bezos, with $197.8 billion. Musk has added $66.5 billion to his total so far this year due to a strong performance by Tesla stocks and a recent SpaceX share sale valuing the company at $100 billion and adding $11bn to his personal fortune, reported CNBC. Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index, puts him at $230 billion - a value that is more than Bill Gates ($130 billion) and Warren Buffett ($102 billion) combined.

Musk may be the world’s richest person, but his long-time feud with #2 on the list, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, still continues to be on: Musk recently tweeted a silver second-place medal emoji at Mr Bezos in response to a post in which the Amazon founder recalled the company’s early struggles to convince people it would be a success. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been in a feud to be first in the space race for a few years now, which only got more public and pronounced in 2021. In September, Elon Musk said that after stepping down from Amazon, Jeff Bezos’ full time new job is suing SpaceX. Bezos, who has turned this attention to space after stepping down, had largely been focusing on Blue Origin and travel to the edge of space for a month after stepping down. But the space race between the two billionaires seems to not only have taken a bitter turn, but also turned legal, as early in August, Bezos sued America’s leading space agency, NASA, for giving a contract to Musk’s SpaceX. Bezos’ Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA’s decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday is “an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s Human Landing System." It added it believes “the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America." Last month, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) sided with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration over its decision to pick a single lunar lander provider, rejecting Blue Origin’s protest.

That is not all Bezos has sued when it came to SpaceX. Amazon also asked the Federal Communications Commission to dismiss SpaceX’s latest amendment to its Starlink satellite network, which CNBC reported that “FCC dismissed the Starlink Gen2 amendment, calling it ‘a continuation of efforts by the Amazon family of companies to hinder competitors" and referencing Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA.'"

As Musk becomes world’s richest person again, an old clip of Musk from an interview where he’d taken a dig at Jeff Bezos is going viral. In a BBC interview from 2017, Musk was asked about his rival, Bezos on the space race, and Musk had then joked “Jeff who?" A 22-second clip of that video has since gone viral. Currently, on 18th October, the video has gotten

In January this year, when the rift was more apparent, Musk had also said in a response to it, said, “it does not serve the public to hamstring Starlink today for an Amazon satellite system that is at best several years away from operation." Elon Musk’s SpaceX has already launched more than 1,000 satellites for its Starlink internet service and is already signing up users for Starlink internet in the US, Canada, and the UK. Amazon, on the other hand, got permission from FCC to launch a fleet of 3,236 satellites last year.

