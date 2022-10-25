Jeffrey Dahmer 'Fans' are Hurling Used Panties at Serial Killer's Father's Home

Based on the life of a notorious American serial killer, the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been a hit among the audience since being released last month. With the rising popularity of the show, many have been sharing their experiences of watching it on social media. However, some overwhelmed ones have also resorted to bother the 86-year-old father of the killer, Lionel Dahmer, according to The Sun.

Lionel, who lives in a quiet village in rural Ohio, has witnessed bizarre incidents since the gruesome killings carried out by his son came to light through the show. In one instance, according to Lionel’s carer named Jeb, a woman in her 20s once threw her used underwear in the elderly’s driveway, the report added.

“We even had a lady stop at the end of the driveway, take off her panties and throw them in the yard,” Jeb was quoted as saying. The carer added that he had to pick the undergarment with a pair of tongs. He also recalled that the lady shouted “I love you Lionel” while tossing her garment in the driveway.

Highlighting the fame that the new show has garnered, Jeb said that such incidents occur whenever a movie or series released based on Jeffrey Dahmer. “That’s when a lot of the crazy starts happening with the fanboys and the fan girls,” he said.

Earlier, another fan had ended up reaching the octogenarian’s house and had acted “hostile and aggressive,” according to Jeb. He shared that a person drove to Lionel’s house and wanted to see the old man. Jeb said the person was big and started acting hostile. The carer added that in order to keep the intruder away, he acted as if he was carrying a gun and told him to leave.

Due to these uninvited guests, Jeb has been compelled to put up a no-trespassing sign outside the house. In addition, according to Jeb, he has now also armed himself for security purposes.

