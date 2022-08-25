Jellyfish Haircut Featuring Two Sharply Cut Layers Leaves Internet Baffled

The Internet is flooded with various fashion and lifestyle elements that hop on the trendy bandwagon and get spread across the globe. Among the various vogues is a hairdo that is going viral and is receiving a mixed bag of reactions from netizens. Introducing the jellyfish bob, an eccentric-looking haircut that involves a bob hairdo layering a long, straight arrangement of hair.

Look, y'all! The internet has discovered black hairstyles from the 80s and 90s! They're calling it "jellyfish hair" pic.twitter.com/vgyu595ivh — Ron DeSantis' Juicy Cantilevered Tiddies (@silentpyjamas) August 23, 2022

The mullet-style haircut is named so due to the stark resemblance with the water creature. At first, it does struggle to fit into the conventional pattern of haircuts that exist. But it seems to grow on people after a while, which may be the reason for its popularity.

The abundant ballyhoo and buzz surrounding the cut got a push after popular Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman donned it for a magazine photoshoot. In the picture that got featured in the magazine called Perfect, Kidman, who has apparently jacked up putting on muscles, is seen with hair cut short at the front, whereas long strands appear from the back of the head.

Take a look:

The internet was quick to dissect the origins of the haircut and the trend it brought along. One user found a picture of a veteran American actress, Louse Marie Lasser, who is seen donning a similar, if not the same, hairstyle. The tweet contained that picture affixed side-by-side with a picture of Kidman from the latest photoshoot.

Louise Lasser had the jellyfish haircut in 1976. pic.twitter.com/M31ia03pON — Stephanie Zacharek (@szacharek) August 25, 2022

Another user claimed that the new jellyfish haircut has its roots embedded in an already established hairdo called Hime. The user, perplexed, asked, “Wait. We are calling hime cuts jellyfish cuts now?”

…wait we're calling hime cuts jellyfish cuts now?? Jellyfish cut has the short part go all the way around and the long part is underneath, what is jellyfish about the haircut in that article 😭 Jellyfish cut 👇 Hime cut 👇 https://t.co/bEDdzwzG4R pic.twitter.com/Tcv4IuL4l4 — 5hawo10vely★💎🐈‍⬛ (@xiola_azuthra) August 24, 2022

This user found the origins way, way back in the Egyptian era. “The ancient Egyptians did it first,” wrote the user.

Thinking of getting the latest #jellyfish #haircut? The ancient Egyptians did it first. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TO66oXThjf — Meredith Stewart (@fired__earth) August 24, 2022

Another came up with a tweet registering the horror that the haircut hit her with. The user wrote, “Am I the only one horrified by this jellyfish haircut trend?”

Am I the only one horrified by this #jellyfish haircut trend?! pic.twitter.com/5MT6hmAkgA — Bryce Gruber (@BryceGruber) August 25, 2022

So, would you consider getting a new haircut?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here