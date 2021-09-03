Jen Psaki's Befitting Reply to Reporter On Joe Biden's Stand on Abortion Goes Viral

Amid the US Supreme Court’s formally denying to block the Texas law effectively banning most abortions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Thursday shut down a reporter at a press conference who questioned President Joe Biden’s support of abortions despite his Catholic faith.

Psaki was fielding questions from reporters on President Biden’s stance on abortion in light of the US Supreme Court’s decision and in doing so, she was asked by a reporter as to why Joe Biden has thrown his weight behind pro-choice women when his own Catholic faith teaches ‘abortion is morally wrong’.

"He believes that it's a woman’s right. It's a woman's body and it's her choice,” White House press sec. Jen Psaki says when asked why Pres. Biden—who is Catholic—would support abortion access. https://t.co/u6gammftjI pic.twitter.com/IkUvkHFa0K— ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2021

“He believes its a women’s right, it’s her body and it is her choice, that’s why," Psaki said.

The question was posed by a EWTN, a Catholic network’s reporter who went on to further question Psaki. “Who does President Biden believe should look out for the unborn child?"

In response to him, Psaki said, “He believes that it is up to a woman to make those decisions and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing. The president believes their rights should be respected."

Psaki then took on a question from a different reporter.

The internet turned up in huge numbers to hail Psaki for her reply to the question as many Twitter users said how it should be a woman’s choice what and how to deal with the situation.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki is a next level badass. This is how you handle scandal grabbing male reporters. I’ve watched this 10 times so far.pic.twitter.com/cPagYRw9nr— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 2, 2021

Womans body womans choice. Not any politicians not any priests, Only womans choice matters— DragonscaleAudio/NorthernSkaldAsmr (@DragonscaleA) September 3, 2021

y’all i’m Canadian but I think Jen Psaki is a legend — Jassraj Singh S. (@jassrajsaab) September 3, 2021

"You've had plenty of time today." was the epic part.— SriTal (@SrikanthTalagad) September 3, 2021

Kind of in awe of @PressSec! Serving hard facts with unparalleled composure, even when the questions are just ‍♀️. #BeLikeJen https://t.co/sXnF2AE8UG— lesli140 (@lesli140) September 3, 2021

To give some context here, Texas has banned abortions after about six weeks in the state and in what came as a surprise, the US Supreme Court did not stop the law from taking effect either. US President Biden also called the law ‘extreme’ and said the law ‘blatantly violates’ the constitutional right to abortion and he also added that the current administration will protect and defend that right of women.

