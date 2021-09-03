CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jen Psaki's Befitting Reply to Reporter On Joe Biden's Stand on Abortion Goes Viral
Jen Psaki's Befitting Reply to Reporter On Joe Biden's Stand on Abortion Goes Viral

Psaki was fielding questions from reporters on President Biden's stance on abortion in light of the US Supreme Court's decision to not act on Texas' new abortion law. (Image: REUTERS)

Psaki was fielding questions from reporters on President Biden’s stance on abortion in light of the US Supreme Court’s decision to not act on Texas' new abortion law. (Image: REUTERS)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Thursday shut down a reporter at a press conference who questioned President Joe Biden's support of abortions despite his Catholic faith.

Amid the US Supreme Court's formally denying to block the Texas law effectively banning most abortions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Thursday shut down a reporter at a press conference who questioned President Joe Biden's support of abortions despite his Catholic faith.

Psaki was fielding questions from reporters on President Biden’s stance on abortion in light of the US Supreme Court’s decision and in doing so, she was asked by a reporter as to why Joe Biden has thrown his weight behind pro-choice women when his own Catholic faith teaches ‘abortion is morally wrong’.

“He believes its a women’s right, it’s her body and it is her choice, that’s why," Psaki said.

The question was posed by a EWTN, a Catholic network’s reporter who went on to further question Psaki. “Who does President Biden believe should look out for the unborn child?"

In response to him, Psaki said, “He believes that it is up to a woman to make those decisions and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing. The president believes their rights should be respected."

Psaki then took on a question from a different reporter.

The internet turned up in huge numbers to hail Psaki for her reply to the question as many Twitter users said how it should be a woman’s choice what and how to deal with the situation.

To give some context here, Texas has banned abortions after about six weeks in the state and in what came as a surprise, the US Supreme Court did not stop the law from taking effect either. US President Biden also called the law ‘extreme’ and said the law ‘blatantly violates’ the constitutional right to abortion and he also added that the current administration will protect and defend that right of women.

first published:September 03, 2021, 12:25 IST