Jenna Fischer From 'The Office' Recounts the Two Times She Laughed The Hardest on Set

Some shows never stop being entertaining. Calling such shows evergreen seems like an understatement sometimes. ‘The Office,’ a nine-season-long comedic treat, earned fans in its prime and never ran out of them since. The actresses and actors who were the cast of the show are ingrained in fans’ brains, not as themselves but the characters that they played.

In October 2019, Pam and Ange…we mean…Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey started a podcast series titled ‘Office Ladies’ and blessed the fans with exclusive behind-the-scene stories. In the podcast, Jenna and Angela also break down various episodes of The Office, one podcast at a time.

In the latest episode of Office Ladies, the episode up for the post-mortem was the one that gave birth to Michael’s famous shout, “NO! GOD! NO! NOOOOOOOOO!” when he finds out that Toby is back in the office. “Frame Toby,” Episode 9 Season 5, also features the dirty microwave, the Ryan and Kelly feud, and Jim’s heartfelt gesture of buying a house for Pam.

If you’re an ardent admirer of The Office, you must have binge-watched the bloopers just like you did the actual show. If so, you must know that people on the set can’t help themselves from breaking character sometimes. It gets almost inevitable.

On the topic of breaking on the set, Jenna recalls the times when she laughed the hardest and broke character while shooting some episodes. According to Jenna, a scene from “Framing Toby” made her laugh the second hardest. It was the scene where Jim is giving Pam the tour of the house he just bought for her, and the couple stumbles upon the clown painting. “The scene where Jim is trying to take down the clown painting stuck on the wall for Pam is one of the hardest, I’ve laughed on the show. It was the second hardest,” Jenna told Angela.

She continues, “I don’t know what it was. We were choking on our laughter with tears in our eyes.” Unfortunately, the blooper of that particular scene is not available anywhere, according to Jenna, who tried to search for it. “At the end of the scene, when we’re hugging, I improvised the line and said, ‘What about the clown?’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, I can’t do anything about that.’ It made us laugh so hard, you can clearly see us breaking into laughter,” added Jenna and complimented John Krasinski for his physical humour skills.

The scene in which Jenna, including other cast members who were in the scene, laughed the hardest was the plasma scene in the “Dinner Party” episode. That scene was so hilarious, it forced Steve Carell, who plays Michael, to break character, and Steve seldom broke character.

If you’ve got the eye for detail, you must know that the painting finally did come off the wall. In the “Garage Sale” episode in Season 7, the clown painting is seen kept among other things for sale.

Do listen to the ‘Office Ladies’ podcast series to get more such exciting details and insights. It’s Free!

