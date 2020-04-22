BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson of 'The Office' Talk about Friendship and Covid-19 Anxiety on Live Chat

Screengrab of Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer's chat.

Screengrab of Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer's chat.

Fischer talked about the struggles and anxieties that she has been going through in the pandemic saying that it was for the first time in 36 days that she had dressed up.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
Share this:

Social media in times of social distancing and isolation is one of the very few things that we look forward to these days. No hangouts, no face-to-face meetings, it is video calling applications that are keeping us connected. And thanks to our favourite celebrities for their live sessions, the days do have some fun element.

And recently, the virtual reunion between former co-stars of The Office brought smiles to their fans. Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer, who played the role of Pam Beesly, in the sitcom had a video chat on Instagram recently. From managing anxiety in times of a global pandemic to their friendship, the two actors had a long chat about several things. Fischer talked about her friendship over the years with Wilson and how much it mattered to her, telling him that he is the one person to whom she turns in her darkest times.

Pam of The Office also opened up about the struggles and anxieties that she has been going through in the pandemic saying that it was for the first time in 36 days that she had dressed up. She said the pandemic has "cranked up" her general nervousness.


In the lockdown, celebrities have taken to social media to talk to each other and to their fans. Recently, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal had a live video chat on Instagram. Pakistani singer Ali Sethi too has been having live sessions with other celebrities for his fans and followers.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,859

    +737*  

  • Total Confirmed

    20,471

    +1,486*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,960

    +700*  

  • Total DEATHS

    652

    +49*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,707,412

    +50,903*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,573,143

    +94,509*

  • Cured/Discharged

    688,129

    +36,393*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,602

    +7,213*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres