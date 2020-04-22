Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson of 'The Office' Talk about Friendship and Covid-19 Anxiety on Live Chat

Social media in times of social distancing and isolation is one of the very few things that we look forward to these days. No hangouts, no face-to-face meetings, it is video calling applications that are keeping us connected. And thanks to our favourite celebrities for their live sessions, the days do have some fun element.

And recently, the virtual reunion between former co-stars of The Office brought smiles to their fans. Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer, who played the role of Pam Beesly, in the sitcom had a video chat on Instagram recently. From managing anxiety in times of a global pandemic to their friendship, the two actors had a long chat about several things. Fischer talked about her friendship over the years with Wilson and how much it mattered to her, telling him that he is the one person to whom she turns in her darkest times.

Pam of The Office also opened up about the struggles and anxieties that she has been going through in the pandemic saying that it was for the first time in 36 days that she had dressed up. She said the pandemic has "cranked up" her general nervousness.







In the lockdown, celebrities have taken to social media to talk to each other and to their fans. Recently, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal had a live video chat on Instagram. Pakistani singer Ali Sethi too has been having live sessions with other celebrities for his fans and followers.

