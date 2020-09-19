BUZZ

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Had a Virtual Reunion and Fans Feel It 'Saved 2020'

The two actors shared a hilarious moment in the script in which the character of Brad has a sexual fantasy about Linda, resulting in a live reading between the two exes that caused laughs by everyone.

Jennifer Aniston really said, "I'll be there for you," in true sync with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S motto, as she appeared in a for a virtual table read session with Brad Pitt.

The former ex-couple were virtually present for a read session of Fast Times at Ridgemont High along with Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Golding, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf and others.

A trailer clip for the same was revealed by the organisers and fans can't seem to wait for the eagerly anticipated reading session to drop.

During the virtual event, Aniston and Pitt played Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, appearing on screen together for the first time since their 2005 divorce. A rather steamy clip of theirs is going viral on social media and is being showered with affection.

Fans were more than delighted at the reunion, and several felt that this is what would salvage this year which has so far been a pretty bad trainwreck.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who were once the ‘It couple,’ had tied the knot in 2000 and divorced in 2005.

