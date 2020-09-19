Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Had a Virtual Reunion and Fans Feel It 'Saved 2020'

Jennifer Aniston really said, "I'll be there for you," in true sync with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S motto, as she appeared in a for a virtual table read session with Brad Pitt.

The former ex-couple were virtually present for a read session of Fast Times at Ridgemont High along with Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Golding, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf and others.

A trailer clip for the same was revealed by the organisers and fans can't seem to wait for the eagerly anticipated reading session to drop.

During the virtual event, Aniston and Pitt played Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, appearing on screen together for the first time since their 2005 divorce. A rather steamy clip of theirs is going viral on social media and is being showered with affection.

The two actors shared a hilarious moment in the script in which the character of Brad has a sexual fantasy about Linda, resulting in a live reading between the two exes that caused laughs by everyone.

This will definitely stop everyone obsessing over Brad and Jen reunions. #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/lVeCNdxNC0 — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) September 18, 2020

Fans were more than delighted at the reunion, and several felt that this is what would salvage this year which has so far been a pretty bad trainwreck.

I wasn’t even old enough to care about brad pitt and jennifer aniston when they were together why is this making me scream pic.twitter.com/2kMEf9f9W7 — courtney (@jesuisyentruoc) September 18, 2020

This is the best thing I’ve seen today! A virtual table read of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High,' set for Sept 17 at 9PM ET on FB & TikTok. Cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. pic.twitter.com/xZtZaGODcK — Kev & Trev (@WipeHomophobia) September 18, 2020

jennifer aniston and brad pitt’s full “spicy” scene as linda barrett and brad hamilton on “fast times at ridgemont high”s virtual table read.THIS WAS WAY TOO FUNNY #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/BuxXh6Co42 — thay (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

I could write 10,000 words on this video. Jennifer Aniston is playing it so fucking cool but Brad Pitt is clearly embarrassed. I LOVE MY DIVORCED PARENTS.pic.twitter.com/C6RP8D68Xr — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 18, 2020

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston fake flirting is something 2020 deserved pic.twitter.com/h6ahRJOlei — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 18, 2020

julia roberts, jennifer aniston, brad pitt and morgan freeman reading fanfics together... 2020 is such a weird year — yhas (@amydayas) September 18, 2020

help jennifer aniston and brad pitt reading those lines in that table reading while the other actors were looking at them like this pic.twitter.com/WVQghLkupC — ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@mikrokosmos1997) September 18, 2020

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who were once the ‘It couple,’ had tied the knot in 2000 and divorced in 2005.