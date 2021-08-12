The internet’s collective hearts went into a meltdown when rumours started floating that former co-stars and F.R.I.E.N.D.S alumni Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer might be dating in real life. Jennifer and David, who played the iconic lovers Rachel Green and Ross Geller, have always been rooted for in the classic 90s sitcom and now with the rumour mills spinning, netizens started hoping reverently for it to be true. It seemed to the couple’s uncountable admirers that real-life Ross and Rachel finally decided to get off their ‘indefinite break’ and listen to Phoebe Buffay’s prediction into the future - that they are each other’s lobsters.

For the uninitiated, Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow in the American sitcom, had a theory that lobsters are meant to stay with their partner, entangled forever. Well, Ross was in love with Rachel since ninth grade and Rachel did get off the plane for him! So Lobster point well made for their on-screen characters but about the actors, there had never been any such indication although rumours of their dating started a couple months after the actors featured in the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion episode where they confessed to host James Corden that they indeed had ‘major crush’ on each other on the sets back during the initial and sophomore seasons or so. However, since one of them was always in a relationship, they chose not to do anything about it and channeled all of their admiration into the characters of Ross and Rachel.

I know, we cried, too.

So how did the dating rumours start off this time? According to a report published by Closer, David and Jennifer started texting right after the reunion episode was shot - with all the nostalgia pouring in, it rekindled their feelings for each other. “Just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in Los Angeles. They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing,” the source was quoted saying. The source also mentioned that the actors were seen enjoying wine and immersed in conversation in one of Jennifer’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara.

This was enough to drown social media into a Ross and Rachel pool of couple stanning but it also gave rise to a lot of hilarious memes on the same. Check out some of the hilarious ones:

This is everyone rn finding out #davidschwimmer & #jenniferAniston "are rumoured to be dating" just now need to know if rumours are true pic.twitter.com/vP1zIJxV1Z— Valencia Georgiana (@Valenciaageorgi) August 10, 2021

My reaction when I find out #jenniferAniston and #davidschwimmer are rumoured to be dating pic.twitter.com/NhsDdS9wAr— simmi🥱 (@simranxsidhu) August 11, 2021

If the rumours are true we should have an international public holiday #jenniferAniston #davidschwimmer pic.twitter.com/vGYSraYDUu— Hollie A Clements (@MissHClements) August 10, 2021

The whole fandom right now hearing about Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating and we all wanna know EVERYTHING The lobster is back and they aren't on a break Ross and Rachel. OH MY GODDDDDD#davidschwimmer #jenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/VES8CWpu0M — Anne 🥀 (@AnneIndiaKi) August 11, 2021

Finding out Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are possibly dating after so many years of knowing each other and the clear chemistry they had on Friends…. pic.twitter.com/tbpXeGTRR2— AndrewPH (@AndrewPHopkins5) August 12, 2021

However, the bliss was cut short after Schwimmer’s representatives shut down the rumours saying the duo have not been dating and thus the reports of them getting closer were false.

So in the course of about 3 minutes I discovered that there were rumors that Jennifer Aniston and @DavidSchwimmer were dating and then I found out those rumors were false and wow what a wild ride…— Shari A Smith 🇨🇦 (@faithandcoffeee) August 12, 2021

People who are getting all excited about Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating in real life, tumhe kya ? Tum toh single hi rahoge na— Anannya (@Anannyaaaa) August 12, 2021

Well, this is one rumour that we desperately wished that were true. After all, its Roschel, and they are each other’s ‘Lobsters’.

