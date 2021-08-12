CHANGE LANGUAGE
News » Buzz » 'Lobsters' or Not, Twitter's Meme Game on Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Dating Rumours are Lit
4-MIN READ

'Lobsters' or Not, Twitter's Meme Game on Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Dating Rumours are Lit

The tabloid report by a portal fuelled some hilarious memes about the former co-stars. (Credit: Shutterstock)

The rumours of their dating come a few months after the actors featured in the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion episode where they confessed to host James Corden that they indeed crush on each other on the sets.

The internet’s collective hearts went into a meltdown when rumours started floating that former co-stars and F.R.I.E.N.D.S alumni Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer might be dating in real life. Jennifer and David, who played the iconic lovers Rachel Green and Ross Geller, have always been rooted for in the classic 90s sitcom and now with the rumour mills spinning, netizens started hoping reverently for it to be true. It seemed to the couple’s uncountable admirers that real-life Ross and Rachel finally decided to get off their ‘indefinite break’ and listen to Phoebe Buffay’s prediction into the future - that they are each other’s lobsters.

For the uninitiated, Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow in the American sitcom, had a theory that lobsters are meant to stay with their partner, entangled forever. Well, Ross was in love with Rachel since ninth grade and Rachel did get off the plane for him! So Lobster point well made for their on-screen characters but about the actors, there had never been any such indication although rumours of their dating started a couple months after the actors featured in the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion episode where they confessed to host James Corden that they indeed had ‘major crush’ on each other on the sets back during the initial and sophomore seasons or so. However, since one of them was always in a relationship, they chose not to do anything about it and channeled all of their admiration into the characters of Ross and Rachel.

I know, we cried, too.

So how did the dating rumours start off this time? According to a report published by Closer, David and Jennifer started texting right after the reunion episode was shot - with all the nostalgia pouring in, it rekindled their feelings for each other. “Just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in Los Angeles. They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing,” the source was quoted saying. The source also mentioned that the actors were seen enjoying wine and immersed in conversation in one of Jennifer’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara.

This was enough to drown social media into a Ross and Rachel pool of couple stanning but it also gave rise to a lot of hilarious memes on the same. Check out some of the hilarious ones:

However, the bliss was cut short after Schwimmer’s representatives shut down the rumours saying the duo have not been dating and thus the reports of them getting closer were false.

Well, this is one rumour that we desperately wished that were true. After all, its Roschel, and they are each other’s ‘Lobsters’.

first published:August 12, 2021, 12:34 IST