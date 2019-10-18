Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals What's Cooking Between 'Friends' Couple Rachel and Ross

From posting pictures to responding to fan comments, the 'Friends' fame actress is aggressively engaging on the social media platform.

IANS

Updated:October 18, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals What's Cooking Between 'Friends' Couple Rachel and Ross
Image: Instagram/ Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who recently surprised netizens by making her Instagram debut, is actively using the photo-sharing application.

From posting pictures to responding to fan comments, the Friends fame actress is aggressively engaging on the social media platform.

Seeing Jennifer on Instagram, fans of the sitcom star have been celebrating her stepping into social media.

Celebrity admirers who have welcomed Jennifer include former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, who asked the 50-year-old in the comments section: 'Are you and Ross still together?'

Responding to it, Jennifer used the show's popular catchphrase: "We're on a break".

Kaitlyn shared their exchange on her own Instagram with the caption: "The one where I s**t my pants."

View this post on Instagram

The one where I shit my pants

A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on

It was a reference to the season three episode "The One Where Ross and Rachel Take A Break", where Rachel (Jennifer) asks if they should pause their relationship for a bit, following a row, reports metro.co.uk.

Ross (David Schwimmer) sleeps with a girl soon after and when Rachel finds out, they split up. However, Ross's justification for his actions is that they were ‘on a break' at the time, sparking a debate that lasted for the entire series and beyond.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram