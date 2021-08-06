Jennifer Aniston Saying She Eats Only 'One Chip' When Stressed is Not Going Down Well

Iconic ‘friends’ actor Jennifer Aniston is usually well-liked by the internet, but something that she recently said has not gone down well with fans. When stressed out and in the mood for a snack, Aniston eats a single chip or a single M&M. Yes, she does mean one single piece of chip. In an interview with InStyle magazine, Aniston shared information about her snacking habits and workout routines. She revealed that she maintains a very strict diet regime with hardly any cheat meals. So, in times of stress when most people might gravitate towards a questionable amount of junk food, what does the ‘Friends’ star go for? “A chip. Crunch, crunch, crunch,” she was quoted as saying. When the magazine editor-in-chief Laura Brown asks her to double check if she meant just one chip, Aniston confirmed.

The actor said she is usually good at having one chip or one M&M. She went on to say that she knew it was “annoying". “Can you feel my contempt ooze through the screen?" she added jokingly.

Twitter had a lot of thoughts about Aniston’s single chip habit. One user made up this dinner with Jennifer Aniston scenario.

I sit down to dinner with Jennifer Aniston. a perfect moonlit night. she lifts a single, crisp, still-warm potato chip to her mouth and the sound of her nearly perfect incisors crunching through it rings through the dining room, startling the other guests. “check, please,” I say— ray (@nraymz) August 5, 2021

Lay’s punching air rnhttps://t.co/llzfBBYb1M— Graeme Moore (@MooreGrams) August 4, 2021

“I have thought of nothing else since reading this fact about Jennifer Aniston," another wrote.

I have thought of nothing else since reading this fact about Jennifer Aniston. https://t.co/kv5eS8Vv4o— Emily O'Donnell (@emily_odonnell) August 6, 2021

There were a lot of comments about comfort eating and what that entails.

I guess that is normal if you are stressed every 1.5 seconds for about 45 minutes.— Michael Sweeney (@MichaelMSweeney) August 5, 2021

I'd have a massive tub of Ben and Jerry's along with that one crisp if it was me, hardly worth the effort opening the packet just for 1 🤦‍♀️— Theresa Killen (@tmrkillen) August 4, 2021

funnily enough, eating just one potato chip would stress me out even more— Benny Efosa (@EfosaBenny) August 5, 2021

I totally understand, I just eat 1 pizza— Jeremy (@Feeling_MN75) August 4, 2021

What rubbish!! No one eats just one & then leaves the rest in the bag!!!— Maaaaaaaaark!!! 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@ThisIsMarksLife) August 4, 2021

She also revealed that her self-control extends to alcohol as well, according to a report by The Indian Express. She said that her go-to drink is a “clean, no sugar" margarita or a “dirty margarita", and no “exotic" drinks.

During the pandemic, another one of Aniston’s comments had stirred up the internet. She shared a photo of a Christmas tree decoration piece. The plain, wooden bauble presumably meant to be hung on the Christmas tree was inscribed with the words, “Our First Pandemic 2020". The bauble instantly caused outrage on social media and Aniston, who is usually social media’s darling, faced a considerable amount of slack for what many saw as trying to make light of the pandemic.

Trigger warning: This article may be triggering to those suffering from eating disorders. If you feel you have an eating disorder, please reach out to a medical professional. India resources can be found here.

