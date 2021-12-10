Jennifer Aniston Slams Unending 'Nasty' Narratives About Her Personal Life Choices

Jennifer Aniston has been Hollywood’s sweetheart ever since the actor made a mark as Rachel Green in the iconic FRIENDS back in the 1990s. The actor has since then lived quite a publicly scrutinized life as most of her career and personal choices have been chronicled and written about extensively in the media. Aniston who recently received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her career and personal life where the actor outlined how sometimes the scrutiny of her personal choices have been ‘hurtful and just nasty’.

The FRIENDS star slammed critics or trolls who indulge in indiscriminate speculations about her having children or not. “You have no clue what’s going on with me medically or otherwise." Aniston, in the interview to the outlet, also spoke how her popularity seemed to have given fans and critics enough leeway to speculate about the very personal things in her life. Aniston’s photos and interview went viral as a lot of her admirers also supported the actor’s take on this.

“I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption. It’s like, you have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?” They don’t know anything,’ she said as she called the unabated speculations nasty.

Aniston, however reportedly spoke about legendary US singer-songwriter Dolly Parton who probably seems to be the only one who has escaped being judged for her persona life, be it husband or kids. Opening up about the constant media scrutiny, Aniston also spoke about how the tabloids from back in the 1990s to early 2000s seems to have handed over the charge to speculate and write anything to social media now.

“It’s almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections,’ she said. ‘And I don’t know why there’s such a cruel streak in society. I often wonder what they get off on," the actor said.

“Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?" Aniston said these are the kind of questions that are still floating around about her personal life, The Morning Show star said.

Aniston’s interview went viral as many spoke in favour of the actor’s observations of the unending speculations about her personal choices.

The social media trash talk doesn’t go unnoticed. It doesn’t matter if your favourite is on Twitter/Insta or not, there is a way these things get snowballed and shoved in their faces all the time. Glad she is so open about the impact. #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/H9xeRZhICp— North🗿 (@pluto_feels) December 9, 2021

This woman is so inspiring, independently and unapologetically follows her own way in life and I’m all for it. I love that she seems to have such a big family of friends 💗 - that’s what you want to spend your life building— bonbon🍬 (@tootrivialforu) December 9, 2021

Can people stop giving Jennifer Aniston crap about not having kids? Not everyone wants to have kids, and that’s okay. Let’s not assume that’s every woman wants. 🤦‍♀️🙄— AM (@AMraydeeoh) December 9, 2021

Jennifer Aniston coming out and having to clarify why she does or doesn’t have children is…it’s…it is something that…DOESN’T NEED TO HAPPEN! Not everyone needs to have kids.Not everyone can have kids.Not everyone wants kids. It 👏 should 👏 not 👏 matter 👏 to 👏 you. — 🎄 Doctor Disney 🎄 (@Doctor_Disney) December 9, 2021

The actor also spoke about the much talked about FRIENDS reunion that was filmed early in the year reuniting her with former cast mates of the beloved sitcom. She spoke how going back to relive the memories was hard. She said how ‘time travel is hard and that it was like looking back at the ‘hardest time’ in her life.

