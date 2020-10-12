Jennifer Aniston Welcomes Royal New Addition to Her Family and the 'Lord' Has Already Won Internet

There's a new royal member about town but he is not with the recently relocated Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's entourage. He is Hollywood royalty nonetheless!

Meet Lord Chesterfield, a rescue pup actress Jennifer Aniston's adopted from the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles recently.

The snowy white puppy will be Aniston’s third pet. She already has two other dogs, Clyde, a schnauzer mix, and a pit bull named Sophie.

The Friends star made her followers and fans very happy indeed after she posted a short video of the pup napping on her Instagram account.

Aniston, who is obviously documenting every little action of the pup, is heard in the video too. "Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have,” she says to the sleeping dog in the video.

Several actors commented on the video, including 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown and Lily Collins, saying how cute the furry little animal looks.

"I actually cannot deal with this cuteness. The name, the pose, everything. Congrats!!!!," Collins commented.

The little puppy named so endearingly, is a 'Great Pyrenees' mix, according to the adoption house. The pet hotel cum spa, which was featured on the Ellen show sometime earlier this year, has also helped celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner adopt from them.

Their description on their website reads, "The Wagmor is a 5-star luxury pet hotel and spa. We realize that your dog is part of your family. Their comfort and safety is the most important thing to you and to us. You will find our hotel has all of the luxury you are used to combine with all of the fun and animalistic offerings your fur baby needs, from the quietest possible dryers in our spa to couches and pools in our daycare."

Several fans also commended Aniston for trying to encourage adoption instead of buying pets from regular pet shops.

Alluding to Aniston's comedy-drama film from 2008 with Owen Wilson titled "Marley and Me", a fan asked " Is it Marley?" and posted a heart emoji. Well, he might not be Marley, but he sure has stolen all our collective hearts too.