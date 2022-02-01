Jennifer Garner Has the Perfect Video to Sum Up Our Monday Blues. Watched it Yet?

Can we unanimously agree that something about Monday is really untempting? Millions of people across the world, including actress Jennifer Garner, are dreaded by the first day of the week. On Instagram, she posted a video featuring a red fox to explain Monday blues. Not only is her reference relatable but it is, in fact, hilarious. Speaking about the clip, it was originally shared by the official Instagram page of the National Park Service a few days ago.

Jennifer captioned the post on her timeline, “Shoot, it’s going to be Monday again!” She also tagged the National Park Service, crediting them for the video and herself for the backdrop sound. Yes! While posting the clip, the actress added a funny chime, which perhaps reflected Jennifer’s mood. “That’d be me,” she further said in the caption.

Shared on Sunday, Jennifer’s post collected over 2.4 million views and 200k likes and the numbers are counting. It is the comments space of her post that truly acknowledged the wit and humour of the post. Seems Jennifer earned a few extra fans as one user wrote, “Hands down, the best IG page on the planet!” Another said, “I have watched this 1000 times.” “I totally do the same for the right snack, this is why a fox is my spirit animal!” expressed a third.

Speaking of the original post, which informed people about “Why does the fox jump?” The caption read, “Oo-de-lally, oo-de-lally, golly, what a day!⁣⁣ Oof! That’s what the fox might say.” The video of the red fox was taken at Yellowstone National Park. The animal is seen jumping in an odd distinct way, a common approach of most foxes hunting mice and voles. While walking through the forest on a cold winter day, the creature started diving for some food.

The foxes, blessed with advanced hearing abilities, use the jumping technique to detect their prey through the snow. Once the red fox pinpoints its location, it takes a high leap into the air and nosedives in. During the time the fox works on locating its prey, the mice and voles get busy dodging trees and jumping fences in a bid to get away. ⁣⁣

