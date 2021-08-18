Jennifer Gates Shares Adorable Post for Mom Melinda's Birthday

The news of the split between Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda came as a shock for many. Issuing a statement in May, the former couple announced separation and filed for a formal divorce in a family court. After nearly 3 months of multiple court hearings, the former couple finalized their divorce earlier this month. However, even in the statement that they issue to announce, the split, the former coupled emphasized that their separation doesn't change their equation with their three children- Jennifer, Phoebe Adele and Rory John Gates. Now, as Melinda celebrated her first birthday after the separation, daughter Jennifer Gates posted sweet birthday wishes for her mom on Instagram Stories.

The 25-year-old posted two pictures with her mom and lauded her for being a 'hero' and wished her a happy year ahead. While one of the photos shared by Jennifer was the recent click of the mother-daughter duo, the other one featured little Jennifer in the arms of young Melinda.

Jennifer is the only Gates sibling to have shared her reaction to her parents' split. Sharing an Instagram Stories, Jennifer thanked her followers for the love and said that the time was a difficult phase for the family. She added that she has been trying to learn and adapt to the change but won't like to comment on the separation.

She had been trying to spend time with her parents after the separation and often shares moments with them on her social media accounts. Jennifer who recently completed her medical education got engaged to her fiance Nayel Nassar just a few months before her parents announced their separation.

Meanwhile, according to court documents, Melinda has decided to change her name back or receive any spousal support. In her filing in the family court, Melinda called her marriage irreversibly broken. Reports indicated that the former couple has decided to part their way a few years back but was waiting for their youngest child Phoebe to turn 18 before making the decision public.

