'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek's Family Donates His Suits to Charity, Fans Left Teary-eyed

The demise of noted television personality Alex Trebek in November 2020 sent a shock wave through the fans which haven’t quite yet subsided. The longest-running game show host, who lost his life to pancreatic cancer, is still missed and remembered by friends, family, and most importantly, fans. Now, at the mark of three months of his death, his wife has done something to honour his memory that will melt your heart. The family is now going to donate all of Trebek’s suits to help those in need.

The host was known for his impeccably well-dressed style throughout the years both on the game show Jeopardy! and in real life. Now his legacy can be used to help others reach great heights in life. In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, his wife Jean Trebek announced this decision to the fans.

“I sincerely appreciate my son, Matthew, and his great idea to donate his Dad's suits to @thedoefund. I had never heard about this amazing organization until Matt brought it to my attention… it truly is so wonderful. It warms my heart to know that Alex’s suits will be donated to such an important cause.” She also thanked Jeopardy! for sharing this picture of her dad getting dressed before the game.

The show also tweeted about this charity on their Twitter handle informing where the donations would go. The beneficiary is an organisation called the Doe Fund which provides paid work, housing, and training to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.

Jeopardy! and Alex's family have donated a large portion of our late host's wardrobe to @TheDoeFund, an organization that provides paid work, housing, and training to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.https://t.co/BEKqzlQ5Xn pic.twitter.com/0CxoEEpxzA— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 9, 2021

The donation includes: 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks.— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 9, 2021

Fans responded with support and love for the organisation and the family for taking such steps to help humanity as well as honour Trebek.

This is a wonderful gift to the homeless incarcerated men having a hard time finding a job need to look presentable would be wonderful for them thank you so much— Karen Mignona (@MignonaKaren) February 9, 2021

What is absolutely humbling and making me a little misty-eyed tonight? He would have been so proud.— Brian (@bridogz) February 10, 2021

We should all strive to be as selfless as Alex. pic.twitter.com/XkdSQdBSWT— Dianna (@dihollywood) February 10, 2021

What a great thing to do. It must have been very emotional for his son to participate in that. Such a great cause.— Phyllis (@Phyllis65159484) February 9, 2021

He’s still giving back. This would make him so happy.. What a wondeful cause.— Abby Normal (@tinyfevers) February 9, 2021

The lucky men who will wear his clothes & walk in his shoes will stand a little taller & walk with confidence in their new jobs. Making Alex proud from up above ❤️❤️❤️— Laurie Anne* (@LaurieG1111) February 9, 2021

How awesome - great tribute to Alex and helping a very worthwhile organization. 👏❤️— Dawn Brightsman (@brightsman) February 12, 2021

https://twitter.com/TheDoeFund/status/1359239014688165892?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1359239014688165892%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Findianexpress.com%2Farticle%2Ftrending%2Ftrending-globally%2Falex-trebeks-family-donates-jeopardy-hosts-wardrobe-to-charity-7184199%2F

This is bittersweet. It’s a beautiful gift and I love what they’ve done, and I’m certain it was incredibly difficult for his son to go through the wardrobe and pack it up. Details are in the below thread. Rest in Peace, Alex Trebek. Still helping people after you’re gone.💔 https://t.co/9XJRCpPoSt— ComputerSaysNo (@rogueMrsJ) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, on Jean’s Instagram page, people shared similar sentiments. “May his positive juju accompany the suits to the new wearers” said one user while another noted “the kindness and generosity in the Trebek family definitely runs through the generations. Brilliant idea.”

Trebek was always a humanitarian and used his celebrity status to help whoever he could. Recently Jean posted this picture remembering his humanitarian activities in Ethiopia during 1980.