3-MIN READ

'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek's Family Donates His Suits to Charity, Fans Left Teary-eyed

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek was known for his humanitarian side and used his celebrity status to help whoever he could.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

The demise of noted television personality Alex Trebek in November 2020 sent a shock wave through the fans which haven’t quite yet subsided. The longest-running game show host, who lost his life to pancreatic cancer, is still missed and remembered by friends, family, and most importantly, fans. Now, at the mark of three months of his death, his wife has done something to honour his memory that will melt your heart. The family is now going to donate all of Trebek’s suits to help those in need.

The host was known for his impeccably well-dressed style throughout the years both on the game show Jeopardy! and in real life. Now his legacy can be used to help others reach great heights in life. In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, his wife Jean Trebek announced this decision to the fans.

“I sincerely appreciate my son, Matthew, and his great idea to donate his Dad's suits to @thedoefund. I had never heard about this amazing organization until Matt brought it to my attention… it truly is so wonderful. It warms my heart to know that Alex’s suits will be donated to such an important cause.” She also thanked Jeopardy! for sharing this picture of her dad getting dressed before the game.

The show also tweeted about this charity on their Twitter handle informing where the donations would go. The beneficiary is an organisation called the Doe Fund which provides paid work, housing, and training to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.

Fans responded with support and love for the organisation and the family for taking such steps to help humanity as well as honour Trebek.

https://twitter.com/TheDoeFund/status/1359239014688165892?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1359239014688165892%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Findianexpress.com%2Farticle%2Ftrending%2Ftrending-globally%2Falex-trebeks-family-donates-jeopardy-hosts-wardrobe-to-charity-7184199%2F

Meanwhile, on Jean’s Instagram page, people shared similar sentiments. “May his positive juju accompany the suits to the new wearers” said one user while another noted “the kindness and generosity in the Trebek family definitely runs through the generations. Brilliant idea.”

Trebek was always a humanitarian and used his celebrity status to help whoever he could. Recently Jean posted this picture remembering his humanitarian activities in Ethiopia during 1980.


