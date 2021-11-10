Jeremy Clarkson Thrashed Online for Saying Greta Thurnberg Needs a 'Smacked Bottom'

Television presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s Sunday Times article criticising teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has sparked backlash online. The 18-year-old Swedish environmental activist who shot to global fame by protesting in front of her country’s Parliament in 2018, was not invited to address the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The former Top Gear host said Thunberg needs a “smacked bottom” which raised the eyebrows of many who called out the “inappropriate” use of words. The 61-year-old added that he didn’t understand the ‘Thunberg phenomenon’, saying she was ‘abusive’ to elders. “I simply don’t get the Thunberg phenomenon. She has no knowledge of how the world works, no manners and no letters after her name because instead of going to school, she’s been busy sailing round the world so she can be mardy and abusive to grown ups.” Clarkson had made it clear way back in 2019, too, that he was not a fan of Thunberg by calling her “mad, dangerous" and saying that she should “go back to school and shut up". A Twitter user, reacting to his latest article, wrote, “There’s a creepy shivery dirty old man weirdness to Jeremy Clarkson’s attempt at humour this week in his rage at Greta Thunberg!”

61 year old Jeremy Clarkson has said that 18 year old Greta Thunberg needs a smacked bottom.That’s not a fucking weird & creepy thing to say at all https://t.co/1zHhUFCtZQ — JeanGeeHATE TORIES #Socialist #Corbyn (@jeanius81) November 9, 2021

That Jeremy Clarkson thought it was ok to write that Greta Thunberg needs “a smacked bottom"…And the Times decided it was ok to publish… I simply cannot fathom. What year have I time-travelled back to exactly?https://t.co/pIad90lXSl — James Beard (@ClimateBeard) November 8, 2021

Greta Thunberg could kick Jeremy Clarkson ass.— Guy Smiley (@GuySmiley11) November 10, 2021

61 year old Jeremy Clarkson calling for 18 year old Greta Thunberg to have her bottom smacked deserves a far more WTAF???? response than it got. Middle aged white men using column inches to have pops at a young girl who is concerned about the environment is just fucking weird— Cormac O’Connor (@whoareyouanyway) November 7, 2021

Clarkson even went on to call her an “annoying bucket of ego”, a “pest” and “worse than a Swedish doom goblin”. He also accused BBC of “fawning” over Thunberg like she was the “Queen.”

The irony of @JeremyClarkson calling @GretaThunberg a ‘bucket of ego’ isn’t lost on the rest of the world.— John (@John1972LUFC) November 9, 2021

Clarkson suggested that Thunberg should cycle to countries where there is less awareness of climate change. He added, “China for example. That I’d like to see. Greta standing outside Zhongnanhai with her parka and her Glastonbury backpack and her microphone, lecturing the leaders about their policies on coal and trees and so on.”

Recently, Thunberg had branded COP26 as a “failure" during a mass protest in the Scottish city demanding quicker action from leaders to address the emergency. She said that pledges from some nations made during COP26 to accelerate their emissions cuts amounted to little more than a “two-week long celebration of business as usual and ‘blah, blah, blah’.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.