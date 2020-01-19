Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Jerry is in My Room': Guest Asks Hotel Receptionist to 'Bring Tom' Upon Finding Rat

The man in the video begins the call by saying that his 'English is not very good'. He then goes on to ask the polite receptionist if he has seen Tom and Jerry.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Jerry is in My Room': Guest Asks Hotel Receptionist to 'Bring Tom' Upon Finding Rat
Tom and Jerry for life | Image credit: YouTube

We have all grown up watching the amusing antics of Tom and Jerry cartoons, so much so that the names of both fictional characters have become synonymous with cat and mouse. But what if there was a real-life "Jerry" in the hotel room one was staying in?

Well, that's exactly what happened when an a man found a brown mouse in his hotel room and referred to it as "Jerry".

In a video that is going viral on Twitter, a man can be seen dialling the phone to speak to housekeeping staff of the hotel he was staying in. The caption of the video on Twitter says the man is "Arab", though the fact remains unconfirmed.

Nevertheless, the man in the video begins the call by saying that his "English is not very good". He then goes on to ask the polite receptionist if he has seen Tom and Jerry.

When the receptionist said he did indeed know who Tom and Jerry were, the hotel guest says, "Send someone, there's a Jerry in my room".

The confused receptionist is at first taken aback but then quickly understands. "Are you saying there is a mouse in your room?" he ask the guest to which the latter responds in the affirmative. He goes on to ask the receptionist to "bring Tom".

When the receptionist says there is no "Tom" working at the hotel, the guest says, "just come".

The video has gone viral on Twitter with over 700k likes and over 250k retweets. While the fact that the man called the mouse "Jerry" was hilarious, many also found the receptionist's chilled out response humourous.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram