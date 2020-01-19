'Jerry is in My Room': Guest Asks Hotel Receptionist to 'Bring Tom' Upon Finding Rat
The man in the video begins the call by saying that his 'English is not very good'. He then goes on to ask the polite receptionist if he has seen Tom and Jerry.
Tom and Jerry for life | Image credit: YouTube
We have all grown up watching the amusing antics of Tom and Jerry cartoons, so much so that the names of both fictional characters have become synonymous with cat and mouse. But what if there was a real-life "Jerry" in the hotel room one was staying in?
Well, that's exactly what happened when an a man found a brown mouse in his hotel room and referred to it as "Jerry".
In a video that is going viral on Twitter, a man can be seen dialling the phone to speak to housekeeping staff of the hotel he was staying in. The caption of the video on Twitter says the man is "Arab", though the fact remains unconfirmed.
Nevertheless, the man in the video begins the call by saying that his "English is not very good". He then goes on to ask the polite receptionist if he has seen Tom and Jerry.
This Arab guy calls the hotel reception to complain about a mouse in his room. Listen to how he describes the situation pic.twitter.com/feObtAj9Bp— Arab Brincess (@Ella_7991) January 17, 2020
When the receptionist said he did indeed know who Tom and Jerry were, the hotel guest says, "Send someone, there's a Jerry in my room".
The confused receptionist is at first taken aback but then quickly understands. "Are you saying there is a mouse in your room?" he ask the guest to which the latter responds in the affirmative. He goes on to ask the receptionist to "bring Tom".
When the receptionist says there is no "Tom" working at the hotel, the guest says, "just come".
The video has gone viral on Twitter with over 700k likes and over 250k retweets. While the fact that the man called the mouse "Jerry" was hilarious, many also found the receptionist's chilled out response humourous.
how was the british man so chill like i would’ve choked laughing— al ☄︎ (@waspsandbees) January 17, 2020
Arab Guy: i have jerry in my room.. can you.. can you bring tom into my roomTom: pic.twitter.com/PryHj4Hf8l— Praiseworthy means Hamid (@abedolhameed) January 17, 2020
Jerry in the corner of the room watching the man call the front desk knowing he’s untouchable pic.twitter.com/PIxdvCs6zz— (@BasedKirby) January 17, 2020
