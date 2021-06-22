Jesse Pinkman Features on Chemistry Book Cover, 'Breaking Bad' Fans Call it, 'Yeah, Science'

Breaking Bad has been one of the most popular Television shows over the years. From critics to fans, it is the one show that most people agree is unmatched. The show involved a lot of sequences that showed Walter H. White (Bryan Cranston, front) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) inside proper, or makeshift laboratories, cooking meth. Even though Walter H. White is a Chemistry professor and emphasizes the ‘science’ behind cooking an illegal drug, it remains at the heart of it, cooking and peddling drugs, and not glorifying Chemistry.

The makers of the show may be in for a surprise, however as, ‘Jesse,’ equipped in full-lab gear and holding a beaker in his hand is now on the cover of a Chemistry book. Yep, we’re not kidding. Reddit user @SteelTurtle34 shared an image of a Chemistry book that had Aaron Paul as Pinkman on its cover on the subreddit r/facepalm. According to the OP, the book is from Sri Lanka.*

The cover shows Pinkman in full lab gear, in a still from the show where he assisted Walter in making methamphetamine and holding a beaker. The equipment beaker is now visible on the cover.

As the post went viral, people started giving their hilarious takes on the cover.

Created by Vince Gilligan, ‘Breaking Bad’ is one of the most popular American TV show running from 2008 to 2013. It is the winner of 16 Primetime Emmys. The show involves a high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with lung cancer who turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine with a former student in an attempt to secure his family’s future.

Breaking Bad fans have been fixated on the show for a long time since it ended, especially finding references in everything: Including when a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head. The fly’s cameo was an instant hit online and it was the only topic netizens cared about. This was when the drama series Breaking Bad fans arrived on Twitter and were instantly reminded of an episode that is notoriously polarising among critics from an otherwise near-perfect Vince Gilligan creation.

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the image or the location.

