Jessica Benham Becomes First Bisexual Woman with Autism to Win a Seat in US Election

2020 has been a year of ups and downs for the American people with the coronavirus pandemic casualties and police brutality and the following Black Lives Matter protests. But last week’s Presidential elections and its results have given a ray of hope to many people across the country and the world.

The American people have elected some of the most progressive candidates this year from the LGBTQ+ community as some hail it as the Rainbow Wave.

One such candidate happens to be Jessica Benham. Elected to the state legislature of Pennsylvania, Jessica Benham has made history for being the first bisexual woman. Not only that Benham also happens to be one of the few autistic lawmakers in the country.

The Democrat candidate defeated her Republican opponent, Ed Moeller, in state House of Representatives District 36, located in the greater Pittsburgh area. Formerly, the seat was held by another Democrat member Harry Readshaw, since 1995, who did not seek reelection this year.

Taking to Twitter, Benham thanked her supporters on Wednesday in a celebratory tweet. Benham expressed her gratitude to the voters of the 36th district for their overwhelming support of her campaign. She also thanked her volunteers and staff for all their help and encouragement. She said it will be an "absolute honour" to represent her voters in Harrisburg and is all ready to get to work.

Thank you to the voters of the 36th district for your overwhelming support of our campaign, and to my incredible volunteers and staff for all of your help and encouragement. It will be my absolute honor to represent you in Harrisburg. I’m ready to get to work! pic.twitter.com/I3YiCzMkpH — Jessica Benham (@jessicalbenham) November 4, 2020

Benham is a graduate from the University of Pittsburgh and is cofounder of and director of development for the Pittsburgh Center for Autistic Advocacy, the only LGBTQ+ autistic-led advocacy group in the Pittsburgh area. Benham has said that she will be fighting for healthcare, workers’ rights, and a clean environment, issues that have become paramount for the Democrat party this year.

Since the 2016 presidential election, there is now twice the LGBTQ+ representation in the House and across the nation.