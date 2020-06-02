Jessica Lal Murder Case Convict Manu Sharma's Release Sparks 'Justice' Debate on Twitter

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the premature release of Jessica Lal murder case convict Manu Sharma, who is currently serving a life sentence, according to an official order.

This comes after the Delhi Sentence Review Board (SRB), which comes under the Delhi government, had recommended Sharma's premature release last month.

On April 30, 1999, a 34-year-old model Jessica Lal was working at the Tamarind Court restaurant in south Delhi's Mehrauli when she was shot dead by Manu Sharma for refusing to serve him alcohol. Sharma was the son of former Haryana Congress leader, Venod Sharma. Enraged at Lal's audacity, he shot her at around 2 AM in the morning.

Lal was subsequently rushed to the Apollo hospital in Delhi but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The Lal murder case resulted in nationwide outrage, especially after Sharma was initially acquitted in 2006 by a trial court. However, the Delhi High Court then took up his case and he was convicted on murder charges. Sharma was handed a life imprisonment sentence.

Sharma had even appealed to the Supreme Court but in 2010, the top court upheld the life sentence.

But had justice been served? No.

As per reports, Sharma has been granted parole at least ten times in the last sixteen years - all for myriad reasons. In 2009, when Lal got parole on account of his mother's ill health, he allegedly got involved in a bar brawl. Proof that history repeats itself?

A couple of years ago, Sharma was moved to an open prison. For the unaware, this means the convicts are allowed to step out of prison during the day and return in the evening. In these last few years, Sharma had been leaving Tihar Jail very day to attend office in South Delhi.

And now, reports suggest that Sharma has been granted premature release on grounds of good behaviour. The news has enraged netizens who feel that this does injustice to the memory of Lal, whom he brutally murdered 21 years ago.

