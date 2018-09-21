GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Jesus' Decides to Impeach Donald Trump, Puts His Hollywood Star Behind Bars

It was only a matter of time until 'Jesus' decided to take things into his own hands.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2018, 9:43 AM IST
'Jesus' Decides to Impeach Donald Trump, Puts His Hollywood Star Behind Bars
(Image: Twitter/@plasticjesusart)
It seems like any and every person or thing is at the receiving end of trolling if related to US President Donald Trump. So it comes as no surprise that Trump's Hollywood star was yet again the target of a 'makeover' on Wednesday.

An artist, who goes by the name 'Plastic Jesus' decided to take matters into his own hands and stuck jail bars onto Trump's Hollywood Hall of Fame sign.

Now, this is not the first time that his 'star' has been a victim. On earlier occasions, his hall of fame was completely destroyed by unknown individuals and while the most recent 'attack' does not do any real damage, it surely grabbed attention.




'Plastic Jesus' even posted photos and videos of several onlookers stopping by to look at the 'jailed star'.






And as expected, the Internet united to have a good laugh at the protest art.











View this post on Instagram


Behind bars ☝🏽


A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on



















facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

