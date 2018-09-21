English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Jesus' Decides to Impeach Donald Trump, Puts His Hollywood Star Behind Bars
It was only a matter of time until 'Jesus' decided to take things into his own hands.
(Image: Twitter/@plasticjesusart)
It seems like any and every person or thing is at the receiving end of trolling if related to US President Donald Trump. So it comes as no surprise that Trump's Hollywood star was yet again the target of a 'makeover' on Wednesday.
An artist, who goes by the name 'Plastic Jesus' decided to take matters into his own hands and stuck jail bars onto Trump's Hollywood Hall of Fame sign.
Now, this is not the first time that his 'star' has been a victim. On earlier occasions, his hall of fame was completely destroyed by unknown individuals and while the most recent 'attack' does not do any real damage, it surely grabbed attention.
'Plastic Jesus' even posted photos and videos of several onlookers stopping by to look at the 'jailed star'.
And as expected, the Internet united to have a good laugh at the protest art.
Today I put @realDonaldTrump behind bars. #donaldtrump #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/WwYgEfLIMt— Plastic Jesus (@plasticjesusart) September 19, 2018
'Plastic Jesus' even posted photos and videos of several onlookers stopping by to look at the 'jailed star'.
Trump behind bars. Finally. pic.twitter.com/a3vB2DSA1R
— Plastic Jesus (@plasticjesusart) September 20, 2018
Should ‘prison’ be capital ‘P’ if @realDonaldTrump is going there? #NotMyPresident #Impeach45 #ImpeachTrumpNow #russia #MuellerInvestigation pic.twitter.com/GXQqA0vqGD— Plastic Jesus (@plasticjesusart) September 20, 2018
And as expected, the Internet united to have a good laugh at the protest art.
#XmasWishList pic.twitter.com/3jtp2SLSUY
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 20, 2018
View this post on Instagram
I don’t care if it rains or freezes, long as I got my Plastic Jesus, putting trumpski behind bars... 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/QEPrkgSs8q— Decent Human (@OneFatCatsMom) September 20, 2018
Make this happen for real, not all animals belong in cages, but this one does— prina stone (@prina_stone) September 20, 2018
Now THAT is artful intelligence at it's finest!!— Darren Lewis (@HalfEvilD) September 20, 2018
The people of the United States and around the world thank you!! Well done!!!— dogsrule (@catz0921) September 20, 2018
Plastic Jesus, this is AWESOME!— EleanorRigby (@EleanorRigbyATX) September 20, 2018
