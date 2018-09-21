'Jesus' Decides to Impeach Donald Trump, Puts His Hollywood Star Behind Bars















I don’t care if it rains or freezes, long as I got my Plastic Jesus, putting trumpski behind bars... 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/QEPrkgSs8q — Decent Human (@OneFatCatsMom) September 20, 2018

Make this happen for real, not all animals belong in cages, but this one does — prina stone (@prina_stone) September 20, 2018

Now THAT is artful intelligence at it's finest!! — Darren Lewis (@HalfEvilD) September 20, 2018

The people of the United States and around the world thank you!! Well done!!! — dogsrule (@catz0921) September 20, 2018

Plastic Jesus, this is AWESOME! — EleanorRigby (@EleanorRigbyATX) September 20, 2018

It seems like any and every person or thing is at the receiving end of trolling if related to US President Donald Trump. So it comes as no surprise that Trump's Hollywood star was yet again the target of a 'makeover' on Wednesday.An artist, who goes by the name 'Plastic Jesus' decided to take matters into his own hands and stuck jail bars onto Trump's Hollywood Hall of Fame sign.Now, this is not the first time that his 'star' has been a victim. On earlier occasions, his hall of fame was completely destroyed by unknown individuals and while the most recent 'attack' does not do any real damage, it surely grabbed attention.'Plastic Jesus' even posted photos and videos of several onlookers stopping by to look at the 'jailed star'.And as expected, the Internet united to have a good laugh at the protest art.