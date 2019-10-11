'Jesus Shoes': Sneakers Worth Over Rs 99,000 Filled with Holy Water Sold Out Within Minutes

We often come across bizarre fashion and clothing, now something that is catching the attention of people and also creating a buzz on social media is holy water-filled sneakers. Now, this limited edition holy water-filled shoe is termed "Jesus Shoes" and is priced a whopping USD 1,400 (approximately Rs 99,500). What is more surprising is that the shoes went out of stock within a few minutes. Manufactured by Brooklyn-based creative label MSCHF, the USP of the shoe is that its air chamber is injected with 60 cc holy water from the Jordan River.

A closer look of the shoe, an all-white Nike Air Max 97s, and water is visible floating in the see-through sole. The sole of the shoes has some coloring added to enhance visibility, the creator of the “Jesus Shoes” told Fox News.

Not just the holy water, the kicks also features the Bible verse Matthew 14:25 -- the passage describing Jesus walking on water -- at the side of the shoe along with a single blood drop to represent the blood of Christ.

The shoe has more religious insights including the frankincense-scented insoles, a crucifix threaded through the laces, and a red sole, which references the red shoes traditionally worn by past Popes.

Just as the shoe is religious, so is its package. The shoebox displays an angel and a seal that resembles the official papal seal.

The "Jesus Shoes" comes with instruction on how to destroy the shoes.

"We thought of that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas collab, where they were selling shoes that (advertised) a beverage company that sells iced tea at bodegas. So we wanted to make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten," head of commerce Daniel Greenberg was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

However, Greenberg experimented with less than two dozen such pairs, he added that they were made with no plans to create more.

Although, Gabriel Whaley, founder of the brand, hinted there may be a "second coming" in the future.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.