3-MIN READ

'Jesus Wept': Kanye West's Bid for US Presidency Unleashes Memes on Twitter

While some called Kanye's bid for Presidency too late to be true, others simply felt the announcement was meant to be a distraction.

Kanye West tweeted that he is running for US President 2020 and Twitter can't decide if he is serious or not.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag “#2020VISION”.

It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before the Nov. 3 election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

The announcement, nevertheless, caused ripples on social media. Many including his famous wife Kim Kardashian West retweeted Sir Ye's tweet.

Reacting to the news, Kardashian just added a emoji of the American flag while retweeting. She also shared the tweet as a screenshot on her Instagram "stories".

The rapper's new friend and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also threw in his "support" for the Presidential bid.

Some thought Kanye's bid for Presidency was nothing but a "distraction" while others refused to take the claim seriously, coming barely months ahead of the election.

Many suggested that if he does somehow win, Kanye should make Elon Musk his Vice President.

Yet others made jokes and memes. And some just wanted him to "stop".

Despite the jokes, Ye managed to pull some support.

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

Kanye and Kim have visited Trump in the White House.

At one meeting in October 2018, West delivered a rambling, profanity-laden speech in which he discussed alternative universes and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which he said was actually sleep deprivation.

(With inputs from Reuters)

