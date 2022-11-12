Jet Airways CEO Gives Sassy Reply to Man Who Asked For 2019 Cancelled Flight Refund

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor gave a witty response to a Twitter user who asked for a refund for a cancelled flight ticket from 2019. Mr Kapoor was discussing Elon Musk’s decision to charge a fee for the coveted blue tick when a user posted a comment with an out-of-context query.

Sharing his opinion about the blue tick subscription, Sanjiv Kapoor wrote, “I am one of those who finds this extremely pointless. Why not just have a $ sign or something for paid subscribers, and retain the blue tick for verified accounts? It is not rocket science.” The user replied to Sajiv’s tweet asking him for a refund: “Gyan mat do, refund do for my cancelled flight from 2019.”

https://twitter.com/piyushnhimanshu/status/1590910235040190464

Mr Kapoor came up with a witty reply that left many impressed. However, the tweet has been deleted. “Thank you,” he said, but added, “I do not personally owe you money, nor was I a part of Jet 1.0.” Furthermore, the Jet Airways CEO informed the user that if he had followed the refund procedure, he would’ve received the amount. “There was a refund process to be followed as defined by the NCLT after Jet 1.0 ceased operations, did you follow it?”inquired Mr Kapoor.

However, after the user dropped a query about arefund, several others chimed in and shared similar instances. One of the users wrote, “I am also one of the victims – alas, that was bad luck to have booked on Jet Airways – never knew the ship would sink so fast then – didn’t find my name in the list of creditors although the staff had confirmed the refund – loss of around 12,000 rupees”. Another user wrote, “I also didn’t receive any refund.”

Sanjiv Kapoor was named CEO of Jet Airways on April 4, this year, as the airline resumed operations after nearly three years. Previously, he worked in various capacities for budget carriers SpiceJet and GoAir, as well as full-service carrier Vistara.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here