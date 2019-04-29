English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jewellery Could Soon Serve a Different Purpose: Prevent Pregnancies
Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have created "contraceptive jewellery" that they hope could make family planning a lot easier.
Image credit: PTI
Loading...
You could soon be wearing those lovely earrings or that fancy wristwatch for different reasons. Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have created "contraceptive jewellery" that they hope could make family planning a lot easier.
According to the varsity’s news release on the research, which was recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release, scientists attached special patches containing contraceptive hormones to earrings, rings, watches and other jewellery items, hoping that the hormones would be absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream.
Although Fox News reports that no human trials have been conducted to date, contraceptive jewellery has been tested on pigs and rats with promising results.
"Initial testing suggests the contraceptive jewellery may deliver sufficient amounts of hormone to provide contraception," says Georgia Tech's news release. "A goal for the new technique is to improve user compliance with drug regimens that require regular dosages."
The testing was conducted by Mohammad Mofidfar, a postdoctoral fellow, Laura O'Farrell, a senior research scientist, and Mark Prausnitz, a professor in the university's School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.
"Pharmaceutical jewellery introduces a novel delivery method that may make taking contraceptives more appealing," said Mark Prausnitz. "Making it more appealing should make it easier to remember to use it."
According to the varsity’s news release on the research, which was recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release, scientists attached special patches containing contraceptive hormones to earrings, rings, watches and other jewellery items, hoping that the hormones would be absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream.
Although Fox News reports that no human trials have been conducted to date, contraceptive jewellery has been tested on pigs and rats with promising results.
"Initial testing suggests the contraceptive jewellery may deliver sufficient amounts of hormone to provide contraception," says Georgia Tech's news release. "A goal for the new technique is to improve user compliance with drug regimens that require regular dosages."
The testing was conducted by Mohammad Mofidfar, a postdoctoral fellow, Laura O'Farrell, a senior research scientist, and Mark Prausnitz, a professor in the university's School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.
"Pharmaceutical jewellery introduces a novel delivery method that may make taking contraceptives more appealing," said Mark Prausnitz. "Making it more appealing should make it easier to remember to use it."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lyanna Mormont's Badass Moment in GoT's Battle of Winterfell is Giving Life to Twitter
- Actress Asin's Daughter Arin is All 'Sugar and Spice' in These Latest Pics, See Here
- Sri Lanka Plans to Ban the Burqa After Easter Attacks. Does it Solve the Terror Problem?
- Tata Sky Removes Lock-in Period For Channel Packs; You Can Modify Subscription Daily
- 'Want To Impress My Wife Every Match': Russell Tells Better Half Jassym
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results