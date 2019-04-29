Jewellery Could Soon Serve a Different Purpose: Prevent Pregnancies

You could soon be wearing those lovely earrings or that fancy wristwatch for different reasons. Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have created "contraceptive jewellery" that they hope could make family planning a lot easier.According to the varsity’s news release on the research, which was recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release, scientists attached special patches containing contraceptive hormones to earrings, rings, watches and other jewellery items, hoping that the hormones would be absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream.Although Fox News reports that no human trials have been conducted to date, contraceptive jewellery has been tested on pigs and rats with promising results."Initial testing suggests the contraceptive jewellery may deliver sufficient amounts of hormone to provide contraception," says Georgia Tech's news release. "A goal for the new technique is to improve user compliance with drug regimens that require regular dosages."The testing was conducted by Mohammad Mofidfar, a postdoctoral fellow, Laura O'Farrell, a senior research scientist, and Mark Prausnitz, a professor in the university's School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering."Pharmaceutical jewellery introduces a novel delivery method that may make taking contraceptives more appealing," said Mark Prausnitz. "Making it more appealing should make it easier to remember to use it."