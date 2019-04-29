Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jewellery Could Soon Serve a Different Purpose: Prevent Pregnancies

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have created "contraceptive jewellery" that they hope could make family planning a lot easier.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jewellery Could Soon Serve a Different Purpose: Prevent Pregnancies
Image credit: PTI
Loading...
You could soon be wearing those lovely earrings or that fancy wristwatch for different reasons. Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have created "contraceptive jewellery" that they hope could make family planning a lot easier.

According to the varsity’s news release on the research, which was recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release, scientists attached special patches containing contraceptive hormones to earrings, rings, watches and other jewellery items, hoping that the hormones would be absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream.

Although Fox News reports that no human trials have been conducted to date, contraceptive jewellery has been tested on pigs and rats with promising results.

"Initial testing suggests the contraceptive jewellery may deliver sufficient amounts of hormone to provide contraception," says Georgia Tech's news release. "A goal for the new technique is to improve user compliance with drug regimens that require regular dosages."

The testing was conducted by Mohammad Mofidfar, a postdoctoral fellow, Laura O'Farrell, a senior research scientist, and Mark Prausnitz, a professor in the university's School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.

"Pharmaceutical jewellery introduces a novel delivery method that may make taking contraceptives more appealing," said Mark Prausnitz. "Making it more appealing should make it easier to remember to use it."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram