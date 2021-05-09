'Jewellery Jugaad': Viral Photo of Woman Wearing Gold 'Nath' on Top of Mask Leaves IPS Officer Amused

After masks made of gold last year, the second wave of the pandemic is marking yet another new addition to the repertoire of bizarre mask fashion. A photo of an unidentified woman at a wedding, for instance, has been going viral on social media with many hailing her for her ‘jugaad’. In the photo, the woman who is clearly dressed for a wedding it some such occasion, can be seen wearing a loopy nose ring made of gold on top of her mask. While wearing a mask is a must to defend oneself and others against coronavirus, the woman’s enthusiasm for dressing up despite the mask has been winning applause on social media.

The woman’s image was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. Dubbing the look as ‘Jewellery Jugaad’, Kabera wrote, “Level - Super Ultra Pro Max". Since being shared, the viral image has received over 2,000 likes and counting.

What appeared to be of interest to netizens, in particular, was the way the woman had pinned the nose ring to a cloth N-95 mask, essentially using it as a life-saving necessity as well as a fashion accessory. The photo, nonetheless, garnered several comments and jokes. While some praised the woman’s ingenuity, others marvelled at the lengths some would go to maintain their fashion and look, despite a pandemic.

अब बस लिपस्टिक दिखाने का जुगाड़ रह गया— मृदुला भारती/Mridula Bharty (@MridulaBharty) May 7, 2021

Great!Srinagar aur suraksha dono hi — Ganesh Pandey (@GaneshPandey001) May 7, 2021

Jaan jaaye par jewellery na jaaye…— Vinay Pratap (@VinayPratap_007) May 7, 2021

Wo stree hi kuch be kar sakti hai— Yadav Raj An (@YadavRa70148767) May 7, 2021

This is not the first attempt at a decorated mask in India. Last year in July, a man from Pimpri-Chinchwad district of Pune went viral for sporting a mask made of pure gold, worth Rs 2.89 lakhs. Speaking to media at the time, the owner of the mask, Shankar Kurade had said that the mask was made of gold but was pretty thin and had very minute holes in it to help him breathe. He had, however, admitted that he wasn’t too sure if the mask was going to be effective in preventing coronavirus.

