Jews and Muslims Come Together to Cook Chicken Soup in London Mosque to Celebrate 'Mitzvah Day'



Muslims and Jews come together to cook chicken soup

Why? Today is Mitzvah Day – when religions unite to "build bridges of love"



— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 19, 2018

This is what it looks like when @Muslim_Aid runs a Chicken-Soup-athon! #md18 pic.twitter.com/8XHNTtjqmP — Mitzvah Day (@MitzvahDay) November 18, 2018



Thank you to everyone at Western Marble Arch Synagogue for the huge donation of food on Mitzvah Day #md18 #youmadeithappen #makeadifference @UnitedSynagogue pic.twitter.com/ARq4XHacdK

— GIFT (@GIFTcharity) November 19, 2018



Our Mitzvah Day project was to design and make a beautiful blanket with the children and the residents. On Friday we presented it to the Wimbledon Synagogue Ark project for the youngest boy in the Syrian refugee family that have recently arrived. #mitzvahday #MD18 pic.twitter.com/erj37pf5LF

— NightingaleHammerson (@NGHHammerson) November 19, 2018

This pm 3 car loads from @Linkey_UK met 31 people sleeping rough & gave out coats & sleeping bags. Tonight with the fab guys from @EmmausLambeth we went to Croydon @nightwatchorg - toiletary packs, jeans given out to 41 people. Thank you for all your donations #MitzvahDay #MD18 pic.twitter.com/Yn2Pil2KOF — Cathy Ashley (@CathyAshley) November 18, 2018



Delighted to help out at the Mitzvah Day activities in Hawkshead. Welcoming refugees resettled in Cumbria . Also helping out with counting for the Lakes School button project & reading the many letters sent in with personal stories of being refugees. You realise how lucky we are. pic.twitter.com/w1Da1aw76V

— Hawkshead Docs (@HawksheadGP) November 18, 2018

Massive thanks to Mill Hill Synagogue for their generous Mitzvah Day donation of cosy clothing to keep our guests warm this winter https://t.co/BVSprX2Ql4 pic.twitter.com/siZeFYvcj1 — ShelterFromTheStorm (@SFTSLondon) November 18, 2018



Thank you @JewishMuseumLDN we had a great time at Mitzvah Day for #InterFaithWeek Our freshly baked cholla smells AMAZING! pic.twitter.com/znl0GWDs42

— Emma Jhita (@Emma_Jhita) November 18, 2018

Marking the interfaith week in the UK, Mrs Najwa Asad from the Al-Khoei Foundation and Ninsen Aziz representing the Al-Sadiq and Al-Zahra Shcools participate in Mitzvah Day cooking for Emmanuel Church Night Shelter. #Interfaith #MitzvahDay #InterFaithWeek pic.twitter.com/RCjVFdMoo2 — Al-Khoei Foundation (@alkhoei_org) November 19, 2018

The #UnionOfJewishWomenJohannesburg made an incredible impact this past weekend at #NorwoodMall for #MitzvahDay! The community came together to pack food parcels, baby bags and donate blood for underprivileged families & moms. A difference was made to many lives all over Jhb. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/x6eIytJYYj — Norwood Mall (@norwoodmall) November 19, 2018

In a warming show of unity and communal harmony, sections of the Jewish and Muslim populations of Britain cooked chicken soup together inside a mosque to celebrate Mitzvah Day.Mitzvah Day is a faith-based, social action day that is celebrated annually across United Kingdom.This year, people from the Jewish and Muslim communities came together to prepare chicken soup, a Jewish favourite inside East London Mosque. according to a report in The Guardian, the Jewish chicken soup is not something that is usually prepared inside a mosque. However, this year, members of Muslim Aid along with those from B’nai B’rith Youth Organisation and the New Stoke Newington Shul, got together for the culinary initiative to commemorate the tenth edition of Mitzvah Day.The cooking of the soup as well as other delicacies such as matzo balls. Halal chickens were used for the soup. The event was meant to bring people of different faiths together to participate in the event.About 900 servings of chicken soup were prepared inside the East London mosque, along with a hundred servings of vegetarian soup. The food was delivered to various charities and people including the homeless and needy in London. In fact, soup cookathons were undertaken by several citizens and volunteer organisations across London. And not just UK, thousands of people celebrated Mitzvah Day throughout the world.