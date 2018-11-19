GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

Jews and Muslims Come Together to Cook Chicken Soup in London Mosque to Celebrate 'Mitzvah Day'

Mitzvah Day is a faith-based, social action day that is celebrated annually across United Kingdom.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2018, 7:49 PM IST
Jews and Muslims Come Together to Cook Chicken Soup in London Mosque to Celebrate 'Mitzvah Day'
Credit: Mitzvah Day/Twitter
In a warming show of unity and communal harmony, sections of the Jewish and Muslim populations of Britain cooked chicken soup together inside a mosque to celebrate Mitzvah Day.

This year, people from the Jewish and Muslim communities came together to prepare chicken soup, a Jewish favourite inside East London Mosque. according to a report in The Guardian, the Jewish chicken soup is not something that is usually prepared inside a mosque. However, this year, members of Muslim Aid along with those from B'nai B'rith Youth Organisation and the New Stoke Newington Shul, got together for the culinary initiative to commemorate the tenth edition of Mitzvah Day.

The cooking of the soup as well as other delicacies such as matzo balls. Halal chickens were used for the soup. The event was meant to bring people of different faiths together to participate in the event.





About 900 servings of chicken soup were prepared inside the East London mosque, along with a hundred servings of vegetarian soup. The food was delivered to various charities and people including the homeless and needy in London. In fact, soup cookathons were undertaken by several citizens and volunteer organisations across London. And not just UK, thousands of people celebrated Mitzvah Day throughout the world. Here are some of the ways in which people celebrated Mitzvah Day:

































