BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fitness Freak Ghost from 'Haunted' Jhansi Park Terrorises Netizens, UP Police Calls it a 'Prank'

Strange scene were seen at a park in Jhansi, UP, recently | Image credit: Twitter

Strange scene were seen at a park in Jhansi, UP, recently | Image credit: Twitter

'Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon', UP Police ASP Rahul Srivastav tweeted.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
Share this:

In a bizarre incident, a video from a park in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral for rather otherworldly reasons.

The "spooky" video shows gym equipment in a park in Jhansi, moving on its own without anyone using them. Many who watched it felt that it appeared the equipment was being moved by a "ghost".

The video went so viral that cops had to intervene. However, after inquiry, police found that there was no such thing as ghosts after all. Or did they?

As per a report in Amar Ujala cops asked residents to not worry or pay attention to rumours about "ghosts" and added that the video was possibly the result of a prank.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Srivastav took to Twitter to shared the video of the "fitness freak ghost".

"Jhansi got a tip-off about an open gym being used by ghosts! Team laid siege and soon found the real ghosts. Some mischievous person made a video of moving swing and shared on social media,".

The cop added, "Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon," and tweeted the hashtag #NoHostForGhost.

UP Police's Twitter handle also responded to one such video shared by a Twitter user who called the scene "scary".

The report cites that the "pranksters" must have tied a wire to the equipment and filmed it while the machine was moving.

The police, however, have no suspects in the case.

Share this:
Next Story