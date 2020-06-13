Fitness Freak Ghost from 'Haunted' Jhansi Park Terrorises Netizens, UP Police Calls it a 'Prank'

In a bizarre incident, a video from a park in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral for rather otherworldly reasons.

The "spooky" video shows gym equipment in a park in Jhansi, moving on its own without anyone using them. Many who watched it felt that it appeared the equipment was being moved by a "ghost".

The video went so viral that cops had to intervene. However, after inquiry, police found that there was no such thing as ghosts after all. Or did they?

As per a report in Amar Ujala cops asked residents to not worry or pay attention to rumours about "ghosts" and added that the video was possibly the result of a prank.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Srivastav took to Twitter to shared the video of the "fitness freak ghost".

"Jhansi got a tip-off about an open gym being used by ghosts! Team laid siege and soon found the real ghosts. Some mischievous person made a video of moving swing and shared on social media,".

Fitness freak ghost 👻?@jhansipolice got a tip off about an open gym being used by ghosts!Team laid seige & soon found t real ghosts-Some mischievous person made video of moving swing & shared on #socialmedia. Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon #NoHostForGhost pic.twitter.com/JUaYt4IJMS — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) June 12, 2020

The cop added, "Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon," and tweeted the hashtag #NoHostForGhost.

UP Police's Twitter handle also responded to one such video shared by a Twitter user who called the scene "scary".

The report cites that the "pranksters" must have tied a wire to the equipment and filmed it while the machine was moving.

The police, however, have no suspects in the case.