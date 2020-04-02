Jharkhand Administration Offers 'Meals on Wheels' for Lockdown Affected

Chaibasa The district authorities in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum have taken up an initiative to provide hot food to the people who have been stranded due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to curb the COVID-19 spread. For this, 'Meals on the Wheels' vehicles are doing the rounds in Chaibasa and Chakradharpur sub-division and providing food to the people.

Vehicles from 'Meals on the Wheels' were flagged off by Superintendent of Police Indrajit Mahtha and Deputy Development Commissioner Aditya Ranjan.

Ranjan told IANS, "This initiative has been taken with the aim of providing hot food to the elderly, infirm and very poor families of the district. Through this food truck, during the lockdown, food is being provided to all those who do not have the means to cook."

He said that many people have been stranded in the area after the sudden lockdown. And the daily wagers who come from outside were hit hard. And as such people cannot go out of the district, the work of providing food to all is being done by the district administration.

He informed that a target has been set to provide food to 1,000 persons daily in urban areas like Chaibasa, Chakradharpur in the district through these food trucks.

Ranjan said that through this 'Meals on the Wheels' initiative, 824 people were served hot food in Chaibasa and 453 in Chakradharpur in the last two days.

During this time, common people were also being made aware of the coronavirus by the people riding in the food truck. Social distancing was also being taken care of during this exercise.

During the distribution of food, necessary security force is also been provided by Superintendent of Police Indrajit Mahtha to ensure adherence to social distance instructions.

Pritam Mohanty, District Coordinator of Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), Chaibasa and District Advisor Vasil Toppo told IANS that food was being prepared in the circuit house and then delivered to people.

Foodgrains were also being provided to the very poor families living in Chakradharpur area. An official said that with the support of the officers and troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force, members of the S.R. Rungta Group and the Chaibasa Chamber of Commerce, food was being distributed among the poor families.

