Jharkhand Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty, Gives Free Online Tutorials to IAS Aspirants

A police officer in Jharkhand has become a guide and tutor for hundreds of civil services aspirants from the state’s villages and neighbouring Bihar. Over 250 such aspirants interact online regularly with Vikas Chandra Srivastava, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the Jharkhand Police. Apart from these students, Srivastava also has around 1,600 subscribers for ‘DSP ki Paathshala’, a YouTube channel where he uploads tutorials. The free tutorials in the YouTube channel have become a huge saviour for aspirants from remote villages who find it difficult to access other expensive online classes.

According to Srivastava, he has been giving free coaching ever since he was posted in Deoghar. Srivastava is currently posted at the Investigation Training School in Ranchi and coaches the aspirants through Zoom app. With the number of aspirants increasing during the lockdown, Srivastava was requested for giving live classes on YouTube and ‘DSP ki Paathshala’ started soon.

Srivastava told New Indian Express, “DSP ki Paathshala was launched on July 11 and I am taking classes on four days a week for one hour each, both for UPSC and Jharkhand civil services exams. There are eight WhatsApp groups, which are used to make important announcements."

Srivastava conducted the classes using a smart board that was gifted to him by the management of Ambedkar Library in Deoghar, where he started his role as a tutor.

When students have doubts following a class, they can text him in the group and expect a reply. Bharat Turi, son of a deceased daily wage laboure and one of Srivastava’s students told New Indian Express, “For students like us who cannot afford coaching classes but dare to dream of cracking civil services, Vikas Sir is like a divine being."

According to Preety Kumari, another student of Srivastava, if an aspirant attends the police officer’s classes regularly, they would not require any other coaching class.

