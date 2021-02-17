Jharkhand Man in Extramarital Affair Asked by Cops to Spend Three Days Each With Wife, Girlfriend

In a bizarre incident, Jharkhand police advised a man who was having an extramarital affair to spend three days with his wife, three days with his girlfriend and that would leave all of them with one day off.

According to reports, Rajesh Mahato of Kokar Tiril Road in Ranchi had an affair with a woman despite being married. However, he had told the girl he was single. A few days into the affair, he eloped with his girlfriend leaving behind his wife and kids.

His wife lodged a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, the other girl's family had also filed a complaint of kidnapping against him. The police tracked him down and nabbed him. But by then, he had married his girlfriend too.

When the incident came to light, the two women started arguing with each other and the police had to intervene. They suggested that Rajesh should spend three days with his wife and three days with his girlfriend. That way, both women would get a day off.

Surprisingly, both the women agreed and they signed an official document. However, just a few days later, the girlfriend filed a complaint against Rajesh accusing him of sexual assault on the pretext of marriage. Rajesh is currently absconding.

A similar incident was reported a few days ago.

In a dramatic turn of events, a woman approached the police to file a complaint against her husband who she caught having dosa with his girlfriend in his car. But to her shock, she couldn't file the case considering adultery is no longer a crime in India. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

The husband, who works as a junior engineer (JE) with the state government, had allegedly taken his girlfriend outside a temple to have a snack together.

He bought her dosa from a nearby eatery. Just as he was serving the dish to his partner, his wife, who was accompanied by her brother, reached the spot and him red-handed. The wife, with the help of her brother, brought the couple to the nearby police station at Civil Lines, where she alleged that her husband was having an extra-marital affair. She wanted the police officials to lodge a case in the matter.