Home» News» Buzz» Desi Dancing Duo That Once Rocked TikTok Just Hit a Million YouTube Subscribers
Desi Dancing Duo That Once Rocked TikTok Just Hit a Million YouTube Subscribers

Sanatan Kumar Mahato and his sister Savitri Kumari received the Golden Button. (Image Credits: Twitter/@QueerNaari)



Sanatan Kumar Mahato and his sister Savitri Kumari, who were previously TikTok stars, are known for their precisely coordinated dance moves to Indian songs.

Remember the brother-sister duo from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district who became viral on TikTok last year for their dance videos? They have now reached 1 million subscribers on YouTube and have earned themselves the Golden Button. Twitter user @QueerNaari shared a video of the siblings with their Golden Button and wrote, “Good News of The Day - The dancer duo siblings Sanatan Mahto and Savitri Mahto from Jharkhand who started their journey with TikTok videos have crossed 1 million subscribers on YouTube and got the Golden Button."

Sanatan Kumar Mahato and his sister Savitri Kumari are known for their precisely coordinated dance moves to Indian songs. The duo’s dancing to Maine Dil Ka Hukam Sun Liya from the 1960 classic Barsaat Ki Raat had taken the internet by storm last year with lakhs of views.

Sanatan and Savitri received widespread wishes and love on Twitter following the news of their achievement.

Mini Mathur took to Twitter to share a video of the duo following which, they started receiving more views.

Here’s what the content creators uploaded on their YouTube channel as they struck gold.

The brother and sister have several videos that have gone viral on Instagram. In one video, they can be seen dancing in ankle-deep water while it was raining. They shoot all their videos just outside the entrance of their home.

first published:July 23, 2021, 10:01 IST