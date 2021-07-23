Desi Dancing Duo That Once Rocked TikTok Just Hit a Million YouTube Subscribers

Remember the brother-sister duo from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district who became viral on TikTok last year for their dance videos? They have now reached 1 million subscribers on YouTube and have earned themselves the Golden Button. Twitter user @QueerNaari shared a video of the siblings with their Golden Button and wrote, “Good News of The Day - The dancer duo siblings Sanatan Mahto and Savitri Mahto from Jharkhand who started their journey with TikTok videos have crossed 1 million subscribers on YouTube and got the Golden Button."

Good News of The Day - The dancer duo siblings Sanatan Mahto and Savitri Mahto from Jharkhand who started their journey with TikTok videos have crossed 1 million subscribers on YouTube and got the Golden Button. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bc4fhXe0t3— Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) July 22, 2021

Sanatan Kumar Mahato and his sister Savitri Kumari are known for their precisely coordinated dance moves to Indian songs. The duo’s dancing to Maine Dil Ka Hukam Sun Liya from the 1960 classic Barsaat Ki Raat had taken the internet by storm last year with lakhs of views.

Sanatan and Savitri received widespread wishes and love on Twitter following the news of their achievement.

Aww. Look the pure happiness 🌺🌺— Tu Kaun Main Khwamakhwa (@nazmaaman) July 22, 2021

Ticktok gave Fame to many people who were from weak background. Some have shifted to YouTube and Instagram. Some have benifited from youtube..— AkshayNaik 💯% Follow Back (@AkshayNaik94) July 22, 2021

Their energy and smile is just too infectious 💚💚💚— Sacred cat (he/they) 🏳️‍🌈 (@SacredCat101) July 22, 2021

Mini Mathur took to Twitter to share a video of the duo following which, they started receiving more views.

Yes! This is what I needed to see this morning!! So much love to everyone who is trying to stay positive through 2020. https://t.co/dhbEoDGh6Z— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) June 1, 2020

Here’s what the content creators uploaded on their YouTube channel as they struck gold.

The brother and sister have several videos that have gone viral on Instagram. In one video, they can be seen dancing in ankle-deep water while it was raining. They shoot all their videos just outside the entrance of their home.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here