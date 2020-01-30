Take the pledge to vote

Jharkhand Forest Officials Apply 'Archimedes' Principle' to Rescue Elephant from Well

According to reports, the rescue operation started at 7 am and lasted for three hours where the team applied the scientific principle.

News18.com

January 30, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
Jharkhand Forest Officials Apply 'Archimedes' Principle' to Rescue Elephant from Well
(Image credit: twitter/ Ramesh Pandey IFS)

Forest Department officials in Jharkhand are being hailed for tactfully rescuing a stranded elephant by applying 'Archimedes Principle' on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Amliya toli village of Gumla distric, where an elephant had fallen into a well and locals had to rope in forest department officials to run the rescue operation.

According to reports, the rescue operation started at 7 am and lasted for three hours where the team applied the scientific principle.

Applying Archimedes' 'upward buoyant force' theory, the team first filled the well with water by using a motorised pump. Eventually the elephant floated up and the ramp was raised for it to climb out.

The video was shared by an IFS person Ramesh Pandey, who said, "Heartwarming pictures of how intelligently the team @dfogumla and villagers using Archimedes’s physical law of buoyancy save an elephant calf who had fell in a well. They pumped water into well to float the elephant to surface. Great work. "

The viral tweet went on to receive a lot of love and praise from netizens, who commended the rescue team's efforts of applying science.

