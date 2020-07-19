BUZZ

Jharkhand Girl Who Topped Arts Stream in JAC Results Wants to Become a Journalist

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 19, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
Nandita Haripal from Jharkhand has emerged as the topper in the Arts stream of Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 examinations. Nandita wants to become a journalist, she said while talking to reporters at her home.

She is surprised with the result as she did not expect to top the Arts stream in the state. "I was shocked when I heard the news. I didn't expect that I would top the state exams. I want to become a journalist," she was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Nandita's mother works as a domestic help, while her father is a tailor.

The results for Jharkhand Academic Council class 12 were declared on July 17 with 82.53% students in Arts, 59% and 77.37% students in Science and Commerce streams passing the exams respectively. A total of 2,34,363 students had appeared in the exams. Girls outperformed boys in Arts stream. The pass percent of boys is 79.94 per cent, while 84.20 per cent is for girls.

