Jharkhand Man Marries Two Women at Once, Says He Loves Them Both

A man hailing from Lohardaga district in Jharkhand married two women at the same time in the same ceremony. Reason? He loves both of them and couldn’t live without them. Both the brides, Kusum Lakra and Swati Kumari, love the groom named Sandeep Oraon. The trio tied the knot in Banda Village in Lohardaga’s Bhandara block. The bigamy was consensual for the newlyweds.

Although as per the marriage laws in India, bigamy is illegal and is punishable in the country under Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to India Today, Sandeep and Kusum were in a live-in relationship for three years. The couple also has a child together. A year ago, Sandeep went to work in a brick kiln in West Bengal where he met Swati Kumari. Swati also went to earn at the same workplace as Sandeep. The love that bloomed there continued even after they returned home.

The duo continued to meet each other and eventually, their family members along with villagers found out about their relationship. After several raising their opinions against the relationship and brawls, villagers called for a Panchayat meeting. The Panchayat committee decided that Sandeep should marry both of his girlfriends. Neither the trio nor their families had objections to the decision.

After the ceremony, Sandeep told the publication that there might be legal issues regarding the marriage, but he loves both of them and cannot leave either of them.

A similar case was reported by Hindustan Times a year ago, when a man got married to two women at the same time in a remote village in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. The man named Chandu Maurya fell in love with a woman and planned to marry her, but a year later he fell in love again with another woman. As the trio were in a live-in relationship, villagers started questioning their equation. After much drama, Chandu decided to get married to both of his girlfriends.

