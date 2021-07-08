Jharkhand Police Sets Up Gadget Bank to Bridge Gap Between Students for Online Class

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down schools and while most of the schools have resorted to online classes to finish the academic year, not everyone has been lucky to make use of it. For many students from underprivileged backgrounds, a mobile phone or other devices to attend classes is a luxury they can’t afford. Keeping in mind their needs, Jharkhand has gone ahead and will soon be rolling out an electronic gadget bank that will repair used or discarded laptops, smartphones, and tabs and distribute them to these children so that they can also partake in online classes, The New Indian Express reported.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) Neeraj Sinha has said the state’s idea behind this unique move is to bridge the gap between children from all walks of society.

“Those having smartphones or laptops can attend online classes but those who lack them are not able to do so This is likely to increase the existing inequality in society," the DGP reportedly told the media.

Therefore, the drive will reach out to communities at the grassroot level to procure old and used digital devices that can be distributed to the poor children, thus helping them to stay abreast with their education. Police stations have all tweeted out to their followers on social media as to how and where can the public donate their old devices.

Often security reasons dissuade people from handing over their old digital devices in case they are misused. But allaying all such fears, the police will keep a record of the devices the moment they are handed over to them so that any untoward incident can be avoided.

A copy of the submission will also be given to those who give away their phones and tabs for future references. The devices will be then systematically handed over to a needy student under the directions of their school authorities and a written assurance will be taken from them to use the device for educational purposes only.

Students from poor backgrounds have been facing dire situations to pursue classes online. Recently in a heartwarming story, a Mumbai man helped an 11-year-old girl from Jamshedpur to pursue her dreams of buying a smartphone and pursuing online classes. The girl, Tulsi Kumari who who sells mangoes by the roadside, was left in shock when one Ameya Hete bought 12 mangoes from her worth Rs 1,20,000, paying Rs 10,000 for each mango. The money was transferred to her father Srimal Kumar’s account on Wednesday.

