Jharkhand's Akanksha Kumari is India's First Woman Engineer for Underground Mines

In a new example of breaking the glass ceiling, Akanksha Kumari became the first ever female mining engineer in India who is working with the underground coal mines. An employee of the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Akanksha has secured the proud spot of the first ever woman to work in the underground mines of in all these years of Coal India’s history.

Akanksha joined CCL at its Churi underground mines in the Jharkhand’s North Karanpura area and her achievement was shared by the social media handle of the CCL, a subsidiary of Coal India.

“A graduate of BIT Sindri, Ms Kumari broke the gender barriers by joining Churi UG mine, NK Area. She became the 1st women mining engineer in the history of CIL to work in underground mines," it said.

CCL gets its first ever #women mining engineer, Ms Akanksha Kumari.A graduate of BIT Sindri, Ms Kumari broke the gender barriers by joining Churi UG mine, NK Area. She became the 1st women mining engineer in the history of CIL to work in underground mines Salute to #WomenPower pic.twitter.com/s0twlDPpws — Central Coalfields Limited (@CCLRanchi) August 31, 2021

Akanksha’s achievements were hailed by netizens who called her a source of inspiration and her success a true example of female empowerment.

She is the role model of others to come forward. She has strong determination to go ahead. Congratulations!!!— General Manager_CCL_NKarea (@GM_NKarea_CCL) August 31, 2021

Many many congratulations to Ms Akanksha Kumari for this achievement. We hope this will be a motivation for more female engineers to join you soon.— Nilkanth Singh Munda (@MundaNilkanth) August 31, 2021

Miles to go girl. Salute your courage and determination. Congratulations.— ALOK KUMAR (@alok_alokalpana) August 31, 2021

Great 👍. Real woman empowerment. She has zeal & she will definitely reach to higher posts at the earliest. She belongs to Barkagaon village in Jharkhand which is 48 kms away from Churi UG, NK Area, CCL. Wishing her for bright future ahead 👍— K. RAMAKRISHNA (@KRAMAKR27146946) August 31, 2021

Akanksha’s achievement was also hailed by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi who called it a part of progressive governance that promoted gender equality and helped to generate more opportunities.

Progressive Governance: To promote gender equality & generate more opportunities, Govt under PM @narendramodi ji allowed women to work in underground coal mines.Ms Akanksha Kumari becomes the 1st woman mining engineer in @CoalIndiaHQ to work in an underground mine.@smritiirani pic.twitter.com/M58KQP1JCB — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 31, 2021

Akanksha is only the second mining engineer in Coal India Limited and the first woman who is now working in the underground coal mines. Hailing from Barkagaon in Hazaribagh, Akanksha was a student of Navodaya Vidyalaya and as she grew up in a mining belt, coal mining activities interested her since long and she decided to study mining engineering due to this at BIT Sindri, Dhanbad, a statement by the Bihar’s Press Information Bureau, Central Coalfields said.

