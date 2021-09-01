CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Jharkhand's Akanksha Kumari is India's First Woman Engineer for Underground Mines

Akanksha's achievements were hailed by netizens who called her a source of inspiration and her success a true example of female empowerment. (Image: @CCLRanchi/Twitter)

Akanksha Kumari is only the second mining engineer in Coal India Limited and the first woman who is now working in the underground coal mines.

In a new example of breaking the glass ceiling, Akanksha Kumari became the first ever female mining engineer in India who is working with the underground coal mines. An employee of the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Akanksha has secured the proud spot of the first ever woman to work in the underground mines of in all these years of Coal India’s history.

Akanksha joined CCL at its Churi underground mines in the Jharkhand’s North Karanpura area and her achievement was shared by the social media handle of the CCL, a subsidiary of Coal India.

“A graduate of BIT Sindri, Ms Kumari broke the gender barriers by joining Churi UG mine, NK Area. She became the 1st women mining engineer in the history of CIL to work in underground mines," it said.

Akanksha’s achievements were hailed by netizens who called her a source of inspiration and her success a true example of female empowerment.

Akanksha’s achievement was also hailed by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi who called it a part of progressive governance that promoted gender equality and helped to generate more opportunities.

Akanksha is only the second mining engineer in Coal India Limited and the first woman who is now working in the underground coal mines. Hailing from Barkagaon in Hazaribagh, Akanksha was a student of Navodaya Vidyalaya and as she grew up in a mining belt, coal mining activities interested her since long and she decided to study mining engineering due to this at BIT Sindri, Dhanbad, a statement by the Bihar’s Press Information Bureau, Central Coalfields said.

first published:September 01, 2021, 17:06 IST