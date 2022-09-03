Jharkhand's 'Kaidi Kitchen' Serving Food Behind Bars Gives Guests Taste of Life in Jail

‘Kaidi Kitchen’ has opened up in Jharkhand’s Jameshedpur, with the aim of giving its customers the “unique experience” of eating food inside a prison cell. The restaurant is complete with sitting areas emulating those inside jails, with waiters dressed in prisoner uniforms and a jailer carrying handcuffs going around serving the customers, reports news agency ANI.

Photos going viral on Twitter show guests seated at tables inside what looks like a jail cell, with bars and locks. A person donning a constable’s uniform stands guard at the bars. The decor involves walls that give the appearance of bricks with no plaster, high windows, and animated figures of police and burglars displayed all around.

Some Twitter users were baffled by the theme. “If it’s Jail theme, I guess these restaurants serve food in stinking utensils and no AC as well, sitting on plain iron benches,” one commented wryly.

In what is almost an antithesis of the Kaidi Kitchen, there’s a Bail-Out Cafe in Uttar Pradesh. The latter, however, is not a simulation but the real deal. Bail-Out Cafe, a unique leisure place, has been built inside the police line in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur city. It is constructed after the renovation of an old police cafeteria.

The UP Police Department recently published a video of the newly constructed Cafe. Ms. Preeti Yadav, an ASP Saharanpur, expressed in the video that the police officers were being judged whenever they visited any conventional café, thus now they can have a peaceful time at Bail-Out Cafe. Notably, Bail-Out is not only available to police officers, but also to civilians.

