Jill Biden Disguised as Flight Attendant Played a Wholesome April Fool's Prank on Her Staff

US First Lady Jill Biden pranked reporters and staff flying back from a trip with her on Thursday, disguising herself as a flight attendant to pass out ice cream bars for April Fool’s.

Staff, Secret Service and press were treated to dessert by a woman with short black hair, a black face mask and a nametag that read “Jasmine," who made her way through the cabins as the first lady traveled home to Washington after visiting California. Five minutes later, “Jasmine" reappeared in the press section, wig removed, revealing herself to be none other than Biden herself.

“April Fool’s!" a tickled Biden told reporters.

The ice cream bar incident is not the first time Biden has tricked fellow travelers aboard her plane.

She once stuffed herself in an overhead compartment on Air Force Two when her husband Joe Biden was vice president, shouting “Boo!" at the first person to open the bin, according to US media.

A pool report on Thursday’s incident admitted that the journalists had been “totally fooled" but took “comfort in the fact that none of FLOTUS’ staff recognized Dr. Biden in disguise either."

The vanilla ice cream bars with hard chocolate coating “were delicious," it added.

Jill Biden will also be getting her own biographical comic book, joining women like Vice President Kamala Harris, nun Mother Theresa and country star Dolly Parton in TidalWave Comics’ “Female Force” series.

The 69-year-old community college educator and author will be the subject of the 22-page “Female Force: Jill Biden,” which will be released in print and digitally on April 7. A matching coloring book will also be released.

Biden, who has long advocated for military families, community colleges and women’s education, is the latest addition to the biographical comic series, dedicated to inspirational women. Previous subjects also include former first lady Michelle Obama, singer Cher and actress Betty White.

“We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models, to learn about extraordinary individuals that have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world,” TidalWave Comics said in a statement.