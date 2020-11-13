Jill Biden's Dress Sold Out Hours After She Wore it to Joe Biden's Acceptance Speech Ceremony

Move over Hollywood celebrities. It seems women politicians in the United States are becoming the new fashion icons in the country with the dress worn by First Lady-elect Dr Jill Biden during husband and President-elect Joe Biden's acceptance speech becoming sold out already.

Even as Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden celebrates his historic win over President Donald Trump in the US Presidential elections 2020, the Bidens have ensured they occupy all news headlines. And it seems supporters of Biden are leaving no stones unturned to show their approval of the First family-elect.

Jill Biden chose to wear a floral, embroidered gown designed by Oscar de la Renta Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's acceptance speech in Delaware last Saturday. According to a report in The Telegraph, the dress, which cost about $5,690 online, was put on sale on Saturday night and was sold out within hours.

Biden, who is a long-time professor of English at the Northern Virginia Community College, will be joining a long list of Unite States First Ladies, a position that opens them up to severe public scrutiny based on theor public appearance.

Jill Biden's dress, however, was not the only talked about attire that evening as Biden's running mate Kamala Harris also made it to the headlines in her white pantsuit.

The powerful white pantsuit was meant as a mark of tribute to the suffragette leaders in US who had made it possible for women to cast their vote for the first time, thus paving the way for women to contest elections.

Harris became the first woman and woman of colour to become the Vice President-elect of the United States after Democrat challenger Joe Biden swept the US elections, winning key swing states that ensured the Republican incumbent's loss.