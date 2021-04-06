Jill Biden’s 'Outrageous' Airport Look in Fishnet Stockings, Black Boots Gets a Thumbs Up by Women

buzz

Jill Biden's supporters came out to defend her and slammed the ageist and sexist comments on her.

While Dr Jill Biden looked like a complete fashionista and the internet loved her attire, many of them were of the opinion that it wasn't proper for a First Lady and took to shaming Dr Biden over it.

US First lady Jill Biden made the headlines recently when she pranked reporters and staff flying back from a trip with her, disguising herself as a flight attendant to pass out ice cream bars for April Fool’s. Staff, Secret Service and press were treated to dessert by a woman with short black hair, a black face mask and a nametag that read “Jasmine,” who made her way through the cabins as the first lady traveled home to Washington after visiting California. While Dr Biden’s prank went viral and got everyone talking, something else about the First Lady didn’t quite sit right with some- her attire.

As she deplaned at the Andrews Air Force Base, the 69-year-old was seen wearing a black fishnet-type stockings, black boots, a leather skirt and a blazer. She also had a black face mask on. And while she looked like a complete fashionista and the internet loved her attire, many of them were of the opinion that it wasn’t proper for a First Lady and took to shaming Dr Biden over it.

The comments deprecating Biden’s look were all laced with ageism, sexism and some even compared her to that of former First Lady Melania Trump.

However, Biden’s supporters came out to defend her and slammed the ageist and sexist comments on her.

A few also pointed out that the tights Jill Biden wore were not fishnets but even if they were, an individual’s choice of clothing should be their own.

first published:April 06, 2021, 12:30 IST