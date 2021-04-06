Jill Biden’s 'Outrageous' Airport Look in Fishnet Stockings, Black Boots Gets a Thumbs Up by Women

US First lady Jill Biden made the headlines recently when she pranked reporters and staff flying back from a trip with her, disguising herself as a flight attendant to pass out ice cream bars for April Fool’s. Staff, Secret Service and press were treated to dessert by a woman with short black hair, a black face mask and a nametag that read “Jasmine,” who made her way through the cabins as the first lady traveled home to Washington after visiting California. While Dr Biden’s prank went viral and got everyone talking, something else about the First Lady didn’t quite sit right with some- her attire.

As she deplaned at the Andrews Air Force Base, the 69-year-old was seen wearing a black fishnet-type stockings, black boots, a leather skirt and a blazer. She also had a black face mask on. And while she looked like a complete fashionista and the internet loved her attire, many of them were of the opinion that it wasn’t proper for a First Lady and took to shaming Dr Biden over it.

The comments deprecating Biden’s look were all laced with ageism, sexism and some even compared her to that of former First Lady Melania Trump.

Jill,you're a 70 year old First Lady not a 17 year old goth girl pic.twitter.com/5wni9ifseI— The Censored K-9 @K92 on GAB (@canine2) April 4, 2021

FLOTUS is too ancient to rock fishnets . Melania definitely has the legs for them not crusty old Jill Biden.— Shawn (@AirwolfRocks84) April 5, 2021

I think Jill B has the holidays confused. She must think it's Halloween. What is she 70? Either way she's much too old for fishnets & stilleto booties. https://t.co/6M0Kj3raPQ— Jenn H (@JHolly517) April 5, 2021

Madonna called and wants her trashy look back, Doc. https://t.co/SFizSkqWL2— Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) April 5, 2021

@FLOTUS45 is always stunning, so classy & the bottom right with @FLOTUS looks like a last minute Halloween costume from a thrift store. pic.twitter.com/bxsAEUi3vn— Kayedee Bell (@tanangel47kw) April 5, 2021

However, Biden’s supporters came out to defend her and slammed the ageist and sexist comments on her.

Dr Jill Biden is almost 70!? I never would have guessed.— Bravo, Clown! (@RHOClownTown) April 6, 2021

It’s Dr. FLOTUS Jill Biden to you, and she can wear what she wants. pic.twitter.com/qSzOyHLRPf— Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) April 4, 2021

I haven't spoken out about my girl Jill Biden's outfit from the other day. All I can say is holy shit she's still a fox and I hope to look that good when I'm her age.— Katelyn Kelley (@katiekelley1991) April 6, 2021

If you’re mad about Jill Biden’s outfit please get a hobby and focus on self improvement.— Smith (@rvng0fthesmith) April 6, 2021

For what its worth I thought Jill Biden and her outfit looked great!— willcsquared (@willcsquared) April 6, 2021

I thought Jill Biden’s outfit was cute. We need to pick our battles better.— Beth J (@Beth_J_) April 6, 2021

A few also pointed out that the tights Jill Biden wore were not fishnets but even if they were, an individual’s choice of clothing should be their own.