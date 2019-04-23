Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Jim Carrey Has the Warmest Response to Ariana Grande After She Opens up About Depression

Actor Jim Carrey has wished Ariana Grande “freedom and peace” after the Grammy-winning singer quoted his thoughts on depression.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jim Carrey Has the Warmest Response to Ariana Grande After She Opens up About Depression
News18 image.
Loading...
Actor Jim Carrey has wished Ariana Grande “freedom and peace” after the Grammy-winning singer quoted his thoughts on depression.

The 7 Rings singer showcased her admiration for the Golden Globe-winning star Carrey by sharing with her Instagram fans black-and-white photos of Jim Carrey complete with overlaying text. 25-year-old Grande admitted to being a super fan of Carrey, saying, “my first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when i was in like 4th grade.”

In another post, she quoted Carrey’s thoughts on depression.

“Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me,’” Carrey’s quote read. “You should think of the word ‘depressed’ as ‘deep rest.’ Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character you’ve been trying to play.”




Jim Carrey acknowledged with a tweet Ariana Grande’s “lovely mention” of him.

“I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression,” Carrey wrote. “A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the ‘Deep Rest’ concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!” he tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, Ariana Grande freaked out by Jim Carrey’s response, tweeting: “i can’t process this or breathe hold on.”




The singer also said she “can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead.”







Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram