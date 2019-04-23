English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jim Carrey Has the Warmest Response to Ariana Grande After She Opens up About Depression
Actor Jim Carrey has wished Ariana Grande “freedom and peace” after the Grammy-winning singer quoted his thoughts on depression.
Actor Jim Carrey has wished Ariana Grande “freedom and peace” after the Grammy-winning singer quoted his thoughts on depression.
The 7 Rings singer showcased her admiration for the Golden Globe-winning star Carrey by sharing with her Instagram fans black-and-white photos of Jim Carrey complete with overlaying text. 25-year-old Grande admitted to being a super fan of Carrey, saying, “my first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when i was in like 4th grade.”
In another post, she quoted Carrey’s thoughts on depression.
“Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me,’” Carrey’s quote read. “You should think of the word ‘depressed’ as ‘deep rest.’ Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character you’ve been trying to play.”
Jim Carrey acknowledged with a tweet Ariana Grande’s “lovely mention” of him.
“I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression,” Carrey wrote. “A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the ‘Deep Rest’ concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!” he tweeted.
Unsurprisingly, Ariana Grande freaked out by Jim Carrey’s response, tweeting: “i can’t process this or breathe hold on.”
The singer also said she “can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead.”
