Jim Carrey Has the Warmest Response to Ariana Grande After She Opens up About Depression

.@ArianaGrande I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the “Deep Rest” concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/BiMa6KHYb6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 22, 2019

i can’t process this or breathe hold on https://t.co/bsCCdCx39D — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 22, 2019

thank u so much for your kindness. 🖤 i don’t think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me. thank u for taking the time to share this w me. you are such an inspiration. i can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. sending you lots of love & all things happy. 🌫 https://t.co/bsCCdCx39D — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 22, 2019

jimcarreyfan42 is a very grateful girl rn — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 22, 2019

