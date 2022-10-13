'Jimin Day': ARMY Pulls Out All Stops to Celebrate BTS Star's Birthday

It’s ‘Jimin day’ and ARMY Twitter is a colourful sight. BTS fans’ darling Park Ji-min is celebrating his 27th birthday today. He is loved widely not just for his singing abilities, but also for being an all-around wholesome human being. Starting from his dancing to his bromance with Jungkook and his sartorial choices, Jimin gives ARMY plenty of reasons to keep coming back.

ARMYs are known for celebrating the BTS singers’ birthdays with big bashes and gatherings amongst themselves. They, like the band itself, are a talented bunch and have been putting their skills on full display on the occasion of Jimin’s birthday. Starting from making flower vases to cakes with his face in icing, ARMYs are pulling out all stops.

Did I just make a bts birthday flower inspired vase for the flower bouquet lego set that jimin made today? Yes, yes I did lol #HappyJiminDay #JIMINDAY pic.twitter.com/LS3Gy9GHgR — Lokai⁷ (@Zero_OClock0613) October 13, 2022

happy birthday to my angel.

happy birthday to my person.

you will forever live within, mi

thank you for existing. JIMIN JIMIN #JIMINDAY #HappyBirthdayJimin pic.twitter.com/C4A88m28FF — jjjm (@znxdf_) October 13, 2022

happy birthday, precious one. thank you for being the light. i will always be forever grateful for your existence. you are, truly, the one i would trade my life for. #JIMINDAY pic.twitter.com/ISqe2YI9wG — MoYA (@sereinchy) October 13, 2022

I made a Chimmy cake for Jimin's birthday!! It's my first attempt but i think it looks cute #HappyJiminDay #JIMINDAY pic.twitter.com/hscOLdgFIc — jimins gf ♡⁷ (@jimindipidy_95) October 13, 2022

Indian fans not only celebrate the BTS members’ birthdays but also donate to a good cause. Last year, the Indian fan-group Bangtan India raised Rs 1.65 lakh with fundraising initiatives during Jungkook, RM and Jimin’s birthdays, through the Project Mi Casa initiative. They donated the amount to Habitat for Humanity India, an NGO that provides affordable shelter, sanitation and housing facilities to the needy.

